Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on retaining Doha Diamond League title





Indian javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra once again made the country proud by retaining his Wanda Diamond League title in Doha. Neeraj threw a distance of 88.67m and took first place on his first attempt. The 25-year-old javelin thrower receives plenty of applause from many high-profile figures, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Praising Neeraj Chopra’s efforts and congratulating him on winning the Doha Diamond League title, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a Tweet: “First event of the year and first position! With the world’s first throw of 88 .67m, Neeraj Chopra shines in the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for future endeavors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra First event of the year and first position! With the world’s first throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/UmpXOBW7EX Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2023 Neeraj Chopra already won first place in the Swiss Diamond League in September 2022 and covered a distance of 88.44m. Chopra retained the title by winning gold at the Doha Diamond League and also wants to continue his performance in the upcoming event and also wants to make the country proud. “It’s a very good start for me”: Neeraj Chopra “It was a very difficult victory, but I’m happy, it’s a very good start for me. I hope to come first in the next competitions and be consistent during this season,” Neeraj Chopra told the media after the event. “For this season, I plan to stay fit and do everything I can. Sometimes it’s really difficult because we have a big country, and people expect me, and now my country is taking over the game. world. More athletes are joining me.” Diamond League and other competitions. I’m lucky people believed in me, I feel really good,” Neeraj Chopra said of his fitness. Neeraj Chopra has already made the country proud by winning the first-ever gold medal in track and field history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and clearing a distance of 87.58m.

