The meeting of minds in China is little talk and no action

Foreign ministers from a dozen countries met this week on India’s Arabian Sea coast at a beach resort that advertises presents itself as the epitome of a languid, laid-back lifestyle, on white-sand beaches with a spa for relaxing massages after nine holes of golf. Members and observers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which likes to think of itself as an alternative to the United Nations, certainly talked a lot during their meeting in Goa, but, of course, they didn’t say much. and I have done even less.

It is difficult to define the SCO, because even its members do not seem to regard it as a decision-making conclave. It does not issue meaningful communiqués or calls for action on specific issues or galvanize collective approaches to pressing regional or global issues. It’s amorphous, said a senior Indian diplomat, speaking on the condition that he not be identified.

Nominally, the SCO is a slowly expanding bloc of Eurasian nations representing almost 40% of the world’s population and not much less of its GDP. It was first convened in 1996 by China, along with neighboring Central Asian states and Russia, as the Shanghai Five to discuss security issues. It now includes India and Pakistan, is set to welcome Iran to its summit, reaches out to Turkey and gives smaller countries like Mongolia and Armenia a sense of belonging.

It’s just not clear what they belong to. From some angles, the SCO looks like a gallery of hoodlums taking solace in the company of fellow travellers. As the world faces war, terrorism, hunger, repression, the rollback of human rights, ever widening gaps between rich and poor and the interference of bad actors in the processes democratic free countries, some bureaucrats went to the seaside and had a great time, thank you. They didn’t say or do anything constructive in Goa, but still put out some old-fashioned rants and paid tribute to China.

For China and Russia, the SCO is first and foremost an anti-Western and anti-American bloc, said Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of the Observer Research Foundation America.

With the China-founded SCO headquartered in Beijing and headed by a Chinese Secretary-General, it is mainly a Chinese club, and members mainly gather to praise and seek the benefits of the Chinas Belt and Road (BRI), a colossal infrastructure project that already winds through much of Central and South Asia and seeks to connect China to markets in Europe and Africa. Joint statements invariably hire the leadership of the BRI and China and are committed to supporting mutually beneficial programs such as environmental protection, tourism and sports. Chinese President Xi Jinping showed how important Central Asia is to his foreign policy when he chose SCO founding members Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for his first post-pandemic overseas trip. last September. He announced his BRI plan in Kazakhstan in 2013 and called it is the project of the century.

With China-funded infrastructure networks now crossing Turkmenistan to the Caspian Sea, crossing the Strait of Malacca to Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, and then to Kenya, the Maldives, in Djibouti and Greece, Beijing is showing the world the meaning of connectedness with Chinese characteristics. The BRI may have slowed its pace after China’s COVID-induced economic slowdown, but its ambitions have still rattled policymakers in Washington and Brussels, overshadowed not just by China’s spending, but also by its lack of conditionality, such as construction and labor standards. that American and European companies are obliged to follow. This makes the BRI more attractive to poorer, less accountable governments that are dragged into China’s orbit, Jaishankar said.

When it comes to the SCO, the BRI is the thing. Everyone gets something out of it, otherwise they wouldn’t be members, but not everyone gets the same thing, he said.

What the SCO, whose remit theoretically focuses on security and the economy, offers the promise of an alternative to US-dominated multilateral lending institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which dominated global development financing in the 20th century. The SCO complements the relationship established at the start of the 21st century through the rapprochement of the so-called BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank , which was created in Beijing in 2016 and steadily increased its development finance, although it still pales in comparison to traditional Chinese state banks such as the Export-Import Bank of China. THE FinancialTimes recently reported that the total magnitude of BIS lending over the past decade could be around $1 trillion, but no one knows for sure.

Loans may not come with strings attached, but they can still choke recipient countries. Sri Lanka, for example, last year by default on its debt for the first time in its history and is trying to repay loans to China in kind. Although it was burned before Sri Lanka had to return its Port of Hambantota when it could not repay its debts, Beijing again poured large sums into Sri Lankan ports. Pakistan, which like Sri Lanka is awash in historic inflation, owes China more than $30 billion and is seeking more cash as its economy slides toward bankruptcy. Angola, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya are bathed in Chinese red ink to the tune of billions of dollars, according to a Statista analysis.

Despite the apparent risks of BRI membership, most SCO members are slavishly silent; Statements are prepared by Beijing, and the focus is on the happy family photo of delegates at the end of each meeting, diplomatic sources in Goa said. But not everyone. India, leveraging its history as a British colony to warn against what it sees as the new Chinese colonialism, is trying to ensure its membership in the club straddles East and West. New Delhi, which essentially invented the non-aligned position in international relations, balances its participation in the SCO with the quadrilateral security dialogue, known as the Quad, with the United States, Australia and Japan , as well as bilateral defense and intelligence cooperation with Washington. .

Another Indian official, who spoke on condition of not being identified, said India sees itself as the SCO’s steady hand, pointing out the obvious when no one else would and mitigating the anti-Western linguistic excesses from Moscow and Beijing. . Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has critical the BRI for undermining national sovereignty, a point he reiterated in Goa; refused to sign past SCO statements praising the program; and made a point this week of Tweeter that he had raised border issues during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

India is also using its membership in the SCO to manage strained relations with Pakistan, its great rival since the latter’s founding in 1947. China’s efforts to expand the BRI, including across the disputed territory of Kashmir, are one of the reasons for India’s reluctance towards Chinese checkbook diplomacy. . India and Pakistan have fought three wars in Kashmir and have come closer on many other occasions. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in nearly 12 years when he arrived in Goa direct from Karachi on Thursday. He and Jaishankar shook hands over dinner, but there was no bilateral encounter or rapprochement. The visit was more about Pakistan’s efforts to leverage SCO membership to achieve its own goals in Central Asia than about appeasement of India.

We are stuck between two hostile neighbours, the second Indian official said, referring to China and Pakistan. Our role is to keep them on the straight and narrow while ensuring that we maintain an open forum for dialogue with countries that could easily be seen as our enemies and which, unlike India, do not have an open communication ethic.

But, as it has been for more than a quarter of a century, China is the main driving force within the SCO and increasingly in the region. Qin, the Chinese foreign minister, sandwiched the SCO vacation between serious work. He arrived in Goa from Myanmar, where he met the leaders of the military junta that seized power in a coup two years ago and are now guests of the SCO family. He travels from Goa to Pakistan to meet Bhutto Zardari, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Taliban de facto foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who has been granted a suspension of his travel ban by the Council United Nations security forces especially for this meeting. Pakistan needs money to keep the economy afloat, and China needs assurances that the Taliban will keep their jihadist friends on a leash long enough for the BRI to take hold in Pakistan and spread across the country. Afghanistan, which now hosts terrorist groups determined to act as spoilers.

Everyone can see the writing on the wall, said an Indian journalist in Goa. Everyone wants to be friends with China.