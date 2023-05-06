Modi roadshow in Bengaluru: Traffic police tell people to avoid 35 key roads on May 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Saturday May 6 is likely to disrupt traffic in the city. Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory to avoid 35 key roads and junctions between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Although they usually issue traffic diversions, this time the advisory asks commuters to avoid these roads altogether.

We are unable to predict the exact time the roadshow passes through which roads. So we kept it dynamic and flexible. These roads and junctions are best avoided on Saturday, but if unavoidable, expect some delay crossing them, a senior traffic police official said.

Mr Modi landed in Bengaluru on Friday evening after campaigning in Ballari and Tumakuru and will spend the night in Raj Bhavan. He will depart Raj Bhavan for the Head Office Training Center, Mehkri Circle, from where he will take a helicopter to RBI Layout, Bommanahalli Assembly Constituency, and begin his roadshow at around 10 a.m. Its roadshow will cross Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet, Govindaraj. Nagar, Rajajinagar and ends at Kadu Malleshwara Temple in Malleswaram Assembly Constituency.

Bangalore International Airport Limited said it had not issued any specific advisories ahead of Saturday’s tour, but said it would retweet advisories issued by Bengaluru City Traffic Police from from his official Twitter account.

Bus services likely to be affected

City bus operations are likely to be affected due to road blockages or traffic diversion to facilitate the roadshow. An official from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said: “We are not cutting bus services. However, the time to reach the destination will be affected due to traffic diversion or traffic congestion. We will follow the instructions of the traffic police.

HDK criticizes the BJP

Amid the NEET exam, which will take place on Sunday, March 7, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized the BJP and demanded the PM to change the schedule of roadshows scheduled for that day in the city .

Parents and students have expressed concern about the roadshow. These roadshows must not spoil the future of students. The BJP’s agenda is to secure power at all costs by ignoring the problems faced by the people. As Prime Minister, he should not gamble with the future of students.

Wipe out stray dogs, bees and monkeys

City police have asked the civic corps to catch stray dogs, bees, monkeys and snakes at the helipads Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses and along the route his roadshow will take through the city.

Konanakunte Police have written to the Chief Civic Commissioner asking the civic body to ensure that stray dogs, monkeys and bees do not create any obstacles to the PM’s helicopter landing and later along the route he takes for the roadshow.

Sources said it was standard operating procedure (SoP) during any VVIP movement and helicopter landing in the city.

Visit sites of injustice

Members of Bahutva Karnataka and Eddelu Karnataka wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister asking him to visit sites of injustice in the city including Shivaram Karanth Layout, ITI, Jayanagar BDA Complex, Ejipura EWS Quarters and Majestic bus stand.

You can have lunch at the nearest Indira canteen and answer why the state government has cut funds for this pro-poor canteen, he said, adding to the list: Devanahalli, where farmers protesting land acquisition were prosecuted because the protest was not at Freedom Park.

Please limit yourself to Freedom Park. We will vote on what the current government has done and has not done for the state. We don’t know why your party is asking for votes on behalf of the Prime Minister and not the Chief Minister. We don’t know why you have to come and tour here, for which many trees have been cut down, street vendors prevented from doing business and roads blocked, he added.