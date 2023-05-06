Politics
Modi roadshow in Bengaluru: Traffic police tell people to avoid 35 key roads on May 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Bangalore on April 29. | Photo credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Saturday May 6 is likely to disrupt traffic in the city. Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory to avoid 35 key roads and junctions between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Although they usually issue traffic diversions, this time the advisory asks commuters to avoid these roads altogether.
We are unable to predict the exact time the roadshow passes through which roads. So we kept it dynamic and flexible. These roads and junctions are best avoided on Saturday, but if unavoidable, expect some delay crossing them, a senior traffic police official said.
Mr Modi landed in Bengaluru on Friday evening after campaigning in Ballari and Tumakuru and will spend the night in Raj Bhavan. He will depart Raj Bhavan for the Head Office Training Center, Mehkri Circle, from where he will take a helicopter to RBI Layout, Bommanahalli Assembly Constituency, and begin his roadshow at around 10 a.m. Its roadshow will cross Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet, Govindaraj. Nagar, Rajajinagar and ends at Kadu Malleshwara Temple in Malleswaram Assembly Constituency.
Bangalore International Airport Limited said it had not issued any specific advisories ahead of Saturday’s tour, but said it would retweet advisories issued by Bengaluru City Traffic Police from from his official Twitter account.
Bus services likely to be affected
City bus operations are likely to be affected due to road blockages or traffic diversion to facilitate the roadshow. An official from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said: “We are not cutting bus services. However, the time to reach the destination will be affected due to traffic diversion or traffic congestion. We will follow the instructions of the traffic police.
HDK criticizes the BJP
Amid the NEET exam, which will take place on Sunday, March 7, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized the BJP and demanded the PM to change the schedule of roadshows scheduled for that day in the city .
Parents and students have expressed concern about the roadshow. These roadshows must not spoil the future of students. The BJP’s agenda is to secure power at all costs by ignoring the problems faced by the people. As Prime Minister, he should not gamble with the future of students.
Wipe out stray dogs, bees and monkeys
City police have asked the civic corps to catch stray dogs, bees, monkeys and snakes at the helipads Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses and along the route his roadshow will take through the city.
Konanakunte Police have written to the Chief Civic Commissioner asking the civic body to ensure that stray dogs, monkeys and bees do not create any obstacles to the PM’s helicopter landing and later along the route he takes for the roadshow.
Sources said it was standard operating procedure (SoP) during any VVIP movement and helicopter landing in the city.
Visit sites of injustice
Members of Bahutva Karnataka and Eddelu Karnataka wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister asking him to visit sites of injustice in the city including Shivaram Karanth Layout, ITI, Jayanagar BDA Complex, Ejipura EWS Quarters and Majestic bus stand.
You can have lunch at the nearest Indira canteen and answer why the state government has cut funds for this pro-poor canteen, he said, adding to the list: Devanahalli, where farmers protesting land acquisition were prosecuted because the protest was not at Freedom Park.
Please limit yourself to Freedom Park. We will vote on what the current government has done and has not done for the state. We don’t know why your party is asking for votes on behalf of the Prime Minister and not the Chief Minister. We don’t know why you have to come and tour here, for which many trees have been cut down, street vendors prevented from doing business and roads blocked, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/karnataka-assembly/modi-roadshow-in-bengaluru-traffic-police-ask-people-to-avoid-35-key-roads-on-may-6/article66817033.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Video deposition of Donald Trump in civil rape trial made public by court
- Modi roadshow in Bengaluru: Traffic police tell people to avoid 35 key roads on May 6
- Erdogan accuses his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu of LGBT
- Editorial: LA has major stake in settling Hollywood writers’ strike
- Queen Letizia appears in green dress at King Charles coronation reception – WWD
- SkyTrak+ upgrades the camera system, increases the processing speed of consumer launch monitors, and enhances the user experience.Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags
- IHC outlaws NAB notifications to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case – Pakistan
- The meeting of minds in China is little talk and no action
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni will hit theaters again
- Four men’s tennis players receive All-Big West honors
- Danrem 043/Gatam With Pangdam II Sriwijaya Accompanying President Ir. Joko Widodo observes the roads of Kota Baru and the center of Lampung
- It’s very abusive: the strike in Hollywood pits screenwriters against studios