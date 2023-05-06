PKS asks Jokowi to be neutral in the 2024 presidential election





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Deputy Speaker of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Shura Council, Mohamad Sohibul Iman, has advised the organizers of the 2024 general elections (Pemilu) to complete the steps of the dispute in an honest and fair manner. Including President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for being neutral in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). “Of course, we also hope that Pak Jokowi, with his political acumen, can be neutral. So that the best children in the nation can compete in a very conducive situation,” Sohibul said at the Change Office Secretariat, Jakarta on Friday. (5/5/ 2023). It is hoped that neutrality will exist in order to produce leaders through sporting protest. Where the main objective is the interest of society and the future of Indonesia. “I think this has become our discussion and I hope that the hope of the Unity Change Coalition can become something that is welcomed by all political elements and other nations,” Sohibul said. . He also called on the Coalition for Change for Unity to monitor the current political dynamics. From the declaration of Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate (candidate) to the speech to form a grand coalition. He did not comment further on Ganjar and the grand coalition speech. However, he believes, from these dynamics, more than two pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates will be produced in the 2024 presidential election. “It’s something we wanted from the start and we try to make sure there are more than two pairs of candidates. Why? Because we want the split not to happen because of two pairs of candidates and it will continue,” Sohibul said. In the same place, the future presidential candidate of the Coalition for Change for Unity, Anies Rasyid Baswedan insisted on the principle that the owner of a country’s power is the people. Therefore, he does not agree with the declaration of disappearance or transfer of power. Power, he said, would never go away, because it was in the hands of the people. Thus, he offended those who feared losing power later. “If someone feels that power is in their hands, it’s because they are not respecting the basic principles of a democracy, that’s for sure. Because the basic principles of democracy are between hands of the people, so never talk about losing power,” Anies said. According to him, it is the basic principle of democracy that must be respected by all parties, namely power in the hands of the people. No one should ever feel that the holders of power, except the people, are the holders of authority. “That is why there is no need to worry about the prior threat, because it is a question of circulation, of rotation of authority holders among the people,” Anies said.

