This Canadian could overthrow Trump





If Donald Trump loses in court next week to his latest accuser, E. Jean Carroll, he might have been harmed by the undeniably devastating testimony of former Toronto Star reporter Natasha Stoynoff.

As one American legal expert put it during Trump’s trial: Carroll, a “typically American woman” might finally be vindicated thanks to a “tireless Canadian.”

That would be Stoynoff from the Star. The description comes as no surprise to those of us who worked with her in the One Yonge St. newsroom in the 1990s.

Not only tireless but fearless. That she came to court last week to denounce a former US president, under oath, is a testament to her perseverance.

Stoynoff paved the way for the Star as a big, tough photojournalist who refused to be intimidated by her subjects or her editors. Between boxing practices — where you learn how to take a punch, get off the mat, and master your fears — she wrote about crime and punishment, celebrities and dummies.

After honing her craft at the Star, Stoynoff moved to Manhattan to work for People, writing about more famous celebrities. When editors sent her to Mar-a-Lago in 2005 to write about Trump’s wedding anniversary, a year after he married Melania, she entered a whole different story.

As his pregnant wife changed her outfit for the next photoshoot, Trump insisted on showing her favorite piece in the estate, but then closed the door behind them and pinned Stoynoff’s shoulders to the wall while sticking his tongue in her. throat, as she revealed years later. Stoynoff never wrote about it back then, because it was a different time, where most people — and People magazine — behaved and believed differently (which we’ll hear more about next week).

That said, the incident did not go unnoticed, even though it went unreported. Stoynoff confided in those around her, including her immediate supervisor and a former mentor-teacher at the Ryerson School of Journalism, who might later corroborate her contemporary complaints.

She was shaken, but the journalist in her didn’t want to see the story spiced up or her work compromised. So she delivered the predictable quotes from the supposedly happy couple on schedule.

People published the story but thankfully took it away from Trump’s pace. Stoynoff continued until, a decade later, the story came back to haunt her — if not Trump again.

The infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was released, with the Republican presidential candidate bragging about his ability as a celebrity to assault women at will, just “grab ’em by the p—y”. After denying he ever forced himself on women, in a presidential debate days later, Stoynoff broke his silence.

She went public in this election year of 2016, only to discover that the power of the pen, or the web, is overrated. She wrote about it in People, but a lot of people didn’t believe it — or maybe didn’t want to believe it.

When Trump claimed she had never met Stoynoff, People posted photos of her interviewing him for the magazine — a dozen times. The rest is history.

As Stoynoff acknowledged in a 2019 op-ed in The Washington Post, Trump supporters weren’t exactly in disbelief, but simply didn’t want to consider it:

“We received hate mail, death threats,” she wrote. “After the election, I said to myself that his supporters had not believed us. Otherwise, how could they have voted for such a man? It took months before the hard truth dawned on me – Trump supporters knew we were telling the truth. They just didn’t care.

It was another powerful piece that apparently won over few people. Most of us who write for a living soon realize that the power of persuasion isn’t that great most of the time.

But as any journalist can tell you, being in the right place at the right time sometimes matters more. Especially under oath.

This week, Stoynoff appeared as a ‘similar fact’ witness to show a pattern of behavior from Trump, the so-called ‘third woman’ to testify after another victim, Jessica Leeds, described being groped by Trump during from a 1979 robbery. Trump’s lawyers fought desperately to exclude Stoynoff on the grounds that a forced kiss – interrupted by the butler announcing that Melania was ready for their next shared photo shoot – cannot be considered an assault sexual and was therefore inadmissible.

It’s easy to see why they didn’t want the jury to see and hear her. Stoynoff is a strong presence but she dissolved into tears. No, she didn’t scream when she was assaulted (Trump’s lawyers had demanded to know why Carroll didn’t, as if it were a litmus test similar to a rape kit ).

Stoynoff said she felt “ashamed and humiliated”, wondering if she was to blame for an interview style “more agreeable to Canada than to the American interrogator”, as the legal analyst for MSNBC, Lisa Rubin.

In the end, Trump’s tough-talking attorney only asked her one rhetorical question during cross-examination: Did she sue Trump? (No, she didn’t, as if that devalued her testimony.)

“Stoynoff was grounded and secure even when she was crying,” wrote Rubin, the attorney who reports for MSNBC. She called it a “powerful” appearance with the potential to sway the jury towards Carroll’s version of events:

“If a former US president is held accountable for assaulting and defaming a quintessentially American woman, remember my words: a tireless Canadian will be one of the main reasons.”

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist who focuses on Ontario politics and international affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohnSHARE:

