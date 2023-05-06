Xi Jinping chaired the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economy Commission, stressing accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy and the high-quality development of people to support modernization with Chinese characteristics – WSWS

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, state chairman, chairman of the Central Military Commission and director of the Central Financial and Economic Commission, presided over the first meeting of the 20th Central Financial and Economic Commission on the afternoon of May 5, stressing that the work of the new Central Financial and Economic Commission should be done well and research should be carried out to accelerate the construction of modernization Industrial system problems, research on supporting modernization Chinese style with high-grade population development. Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting and stressed that the new Central Finance and Economic Commission should continue to play an important role in formulating major policies for economic work, and further strengthen and improve the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on economic work. The modern industrial system is the material and technological foundation of a modern country, and economic development should focus on the real economy to provide strong material support for achieving the goal of the second centenary. Demographic change is a major event linked to the great revival of the Chinese nation. We should focus on improving the overall quality of the population and supporting modernization with Chinese characteristics with high-quality population development.

Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, premier of the State Council and deputy director of the Central Finance and Economic Commission; Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Secretariat and Member of the Central Financial and Economic Commission; Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council and member of the Central Financial and Economic Commission To attend a meeting.

The meeting heard reports from the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, and listened to the reports of the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Health and Health Commission, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Department of Education. A report on supporting modernization with Chinese characteristics with high-quality population development.

The meeting pointed out that economic construction is the central task of the party, and strengthening the party leadership on economic work is an integral part of strengthening the general leadership of the party. The Central Financial and Economic Commission is an important institutional device for the Party Central Committee to lead economic work, with heavy responsibilities and important roles. To do a good job in the work of the new Central Finance and Economy Commission, it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, speed up the construction of a new development model and focus on promoting high-quality development. It is necessary to strengthen strategic planning, strengthen the concept of the system, promote coordinated implementation, strengthen study and research, and implement the national development strategy consistently. The assembly deliberated and approved the “Rules of operation of the Central Financial and Economic Commission” and the “Rules of operation of the Central Financial and Economic Commission”.

The meeting pointed out that accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy is related to our strategic initiative in future development and international competition.We must seize the wave of new technological revolutions such as artificial intelligence, adapt to the requirements of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, maintain and enhance the advantages of a comprehensive industrial system and strong support, effectively bring together the elements of global innovation, promote industrial intelligence, greening and integration, and build a modern industrial system with integrity, advancement and security. We must insist on prioritizing the real economy and preventing reality from becoming virtual; we must insist on progress while maintaining stability and taking it step by step, and we must not be greedy for great things; we should insist on the integration and development of the three industries, and avoid separation and confrontation; we should insist on promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and should not be seen as a “low-end industry” just out; adhere to open cooperation, not behind closed doors.

The meeting stressed the need to improve industrial policy in the new stage of development, make maintaining industrial safety the top priority, strengthen high-level design in strategic areas, and enhance synergy. industrial policies. It is necessary to strengthen the key core technology research and strategic resource support, and implement the main position of enterprises in the scientific and technological innovation of the system. We need to pay more attention to grain storage and technology, and break the limits of natural conditions such as arable land on agricultural production. It is necessary to take advantage of the advantages of the super-large-scale market, organically combine the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the strategy of innovation-driven development, and strengthen the open cooperation of industrial chain and the supply chain. We must vigorously build world-class enterprises, cherish and nurture outstanding entrepreneurs, and vigorously train great-power craftsmen.

The meeting emphasized that the current demographic development of my country is characterized by a declining birth rate, an aging population and regional population growth and differentiation. It is necessary to understand and correctly apprehend the new situation of the demographic evolution of my country.Focusing on the strategic arrangements for building a strong country and national rejuvenation, we should improve the strategy of population development in the new era, understand, adapt to and lead the new normal of population development, focus on improving the overall quality of the population, strive to maintain an appropriate level of fertility and population size, and accelerate the creation of a high-quality population. Adequate, well-structured and reasonably distributed modern human resources support modernization with Chinese characteristics with high-quality population development. It is necessary to plan population issues with a systematic concept, promote high-quality population development through reform and innovation, closely combine high-quality population development with high-quality life, and promote development people and common prosperity. everyone.

The meeting stressed that it is necessary to deepen the reform and innovation of education and health services, make the construction of a strong educational country a strategic project for the high-quality development of the population. and to globally improve the scientific and cultural quality, the health quality and the ideological and moral quality of the population. It is necessary to establish and improve the fertility support policy system, vigorously develop the inclusive child care system, greatly reduce the burden of childbirth family education, promote building a childbirth-friendly society and promoting the long-term balanced development of the people. It is necessary to strengthen the development and utilization of human resources, stabilize the labor force participation rate and improve the efficiency of the use of human resources. It is necessary to implement the national strategy of actively responding to the aging population, promote the construction of a basic pension service system, vigorously develop the silver economy, accelerate the development of a multi-tiered, multi-pillar pension insurance and to strive to achieve that older people are well supported, active and happy. It is necessary to better coordinate the relationship between people, economy, society, resources and environment, to optimize regional economic development and land space system, to optimize the structure of population, to maintain the security of the population and to promote quality demographic development.

Members of the Central Finance and Economic Commission attended the meeting, and comrades responsible for relevant departments of central and state agencies attended the meeting.