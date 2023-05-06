Politics
Tony Blair, John Major, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May join Boris Johnson at Coronation
Boris Johnson, Tony Blair and John Major led the seven former British prime ministers to arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation this morning.
Mr Johnson arrived holding his wife Carrie’s hand as Theresa May and husband Philip walked ahead of them and Liz Truss followed with wife Hugh.
Mr Major, 80, was seen talking to Mr Blair’s wife, Cherie, as he arrived without his other half Norma, 81, who was due to attend but is not feeling well .
Mr Brown, 72, was joined by his wife Sarah, while David and Samantha Cameron completed the line of seven surviving former British leaders and their wives.
Boris Johnson is seen arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation with his wife Carrie
The group went to take place after the arrival of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murthy.
Mr Sunak replaced Ms Truss as Prime Minister last October after his disastrous short-lived stint in Downing Street.
Ms Truss was Prime Minister when her late Majesty the Queen died aged 96.
She became Prime Minister after Mr Johnson was forced out by his own MPs following a series of scandals.
He had replaced Ms May as Prime Minister in 2019 after her failed attempts to push her Brexit deal through parliament.
And Mr Cameron, 56, served as Prime Minister from 2010 until 2016, when he stepped down after Britain voted to leave the EU.
Mr Brown, the last Labor Prime Minister, was in Downing Street from 2007 to 2010 after replacing Mr Blair, who served for a decade from 1997.
It came as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla set off for the Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
The national anthem played and the crowd shouted God Save the King as he began his 1.3-mile journey to Westminster Abbey through streets lined with 2 million people and 7,000 British troops. 100 million people watch television worldwide.
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, drawn by six Gray Windsor horses, arrived at Buckingham Palace for the King and Queen at 10 a.m.
Cherie Blair is seen talking to John Major as she arrives with her husband and former Prime Minister Tony Blair. Mr Major was without his wife Norma, 81, who is not feeling well
Theresa May and her husband Philip lead former PMs and their spouses through the Abbey as they walk to their seats. Behind them are Boris and Carrie Johnson and Liz Truss with husband Hugh
Mr Blair is seen talking to his predecessor John Major as they arrive for the coronation
Theresa May holds her husband Philip’s hand as she walks into the Abbey past Boris and Carrie Johnson
Liz Truss walks alongside her husband Hugh as she arrives at Westminster Abbey for the coronation
Mrs Blair speaks to Mr Major outside the Abbey as he arrives without his wife Norma
Ms May, who was Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019, is seen after arriving inside the Abbey with her husband
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Division lined up at the entrance to the Mall ahead of the King’s procession to Westminster Abbey.
A mile from the palace, Westminster Abbey has been overrun by the great and good from Britain and around the world as the day of Charles III’s doom has finally arrived and he will be crowned king today .
More than 100 million people around the world are set to watch the historic first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years – with an estimated 2 million people on the streets of London to watch history unfold.
Abbey stars included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Fry, Nick Cave and magician Dynamo, while Dame Emma Thompson gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.
First Lady Jill Biden was among the last to enter before the service, seated with First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. President Joe Biden stayed home.
|
