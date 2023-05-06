Drive to end Erdogan’s 20 years in power reshapes Turkish politics

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

A Crowd gathers in the commercial center of Sultangazi, one of Istanbul’s historically Kurdish neighborhoods, where the Republican People’s Party (CHP) is opening a new campaign office. It comes just before presidential and parliamentary elections which are seen as crucial in deciding Turkey’s future with party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu seen as a real threat to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Location is important. The CHP was established a century ago by the secular founder of Tukeys, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with a strong tradition of nationalism that alienated many Kurdish minorities in the country. But Turkey’s Kurds are in the midst of a historic political realignment. An overwhelming number of residents met in Sultangazi say they will vote for Kilicdaroglu as they aim to end Erdogan’s two-decade domination of the country’s politics. Kilicdaroglu is backed by a six-party opposition alliance and has the explicit endorsement of Turkey’s second largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish HDP.

People are excited and enthusiastic about voting because they have high expectations, says Zubeida Ince, a local HDP leader, who is campaigning this year under the banner of the Green-Left Party. That’s thanks to a pending court case alleging links between the HDP and Kurdish militants, a sign of the crackdown Erdogan has unleashed in recent years. Our electoral base is very political and they know how to operate on the ground, says Ince.

Zubeida Ince, a Kurdish politician (Treasurer Yusuf)

There is visible change afoot, and that change is largely attributable to Kilicdaroglu’s efforts to reinvent the CHP as a party with a broader base of support.

The CHP used to be non-voting for Kurds, but not anymore, says Sezgin Tanrikulu, a Kurdish CHP member who is currently running for office as the top candidate in southeast Diyarbakir, the largest Kurdish-majority city in Turkey. We have worked hard over the past 10 years.

Erdogan continues to rely on a large but arguably shrinking core of devout Kurds who identify with his appeals to faith and tradition. But it’s no mystery why many other Kurds, who make up perhaps a fifth of Turkey’s population, have soured on Erdogan.

The Kurds have their own distinct language and culture and have resisted decades of efforts, including those made by the CHP, to assimilate.

After courting the Kurdish vote for much of his political career, Erdogan and the Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP), he co-founded the offbeat course in 2015 and partnered with the Movement Party nationalist ultranationalist (MHP) of Devlet Bahceli. It has an even worse history of animosity towards Kurdish aspirations than the CHP.

After the AKP-MHP partnership, sometimes violent repression ensued against Kurdish political parties and institutions. Dozens of elected officials have been dismissed from their posts. Riot vehicles and water cannons were pointed at protesters in neighborhoods like Sultangazi. Cultural and educational organizations have been closed. Selahattin Demirtas, the charismatic 50-year-old lawyer who is emerging as the leader of the country’s Kurds and leftists, has been jailed.

Late last month, authorities arrested 150 people, including journalists and politicians, accused of being members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PKK), which Turkey, the US and the EU consider a terrorist organization.

Vedat Demir, a 27-year-old rapper (Treasurer Yusuf)

Kurdish neighborhoods such as Sultangazi and rural districts heavily populated by Kurds remain under close surveillance. In cafes where old men play backgammon, many are afraid to talk politics, fearing plainclothes security guards will roam the neighborhood.

People are afraid to speak. We are under siege, says Ince, who has been back and forth in prison for years. You must either shut up and submit or go to jail.

In recent years, the CHP has wooed Kurds and others with an inclusive, centre-left message. In 2021, a senior CHP official visited northern Iraq and met with representatives of the Barzani clan, which leads Iraqi Kurds in the autonomous region that has become an important Turkish commercial and strategic partner.

Perhaps more importantly, under Kilicdaroglu the party convinced its own long-standing secular base that a partnership with the Kurds was the way to defeat Erdogan. Demographic and cultural changes have helped. Hyphenated identities are more accepted in Turkey and around the world. Young voters are less obsessed with issues of ethnic identity than their parents and grandparents, and open bigotry toward ethnic minorities is less tolerated.

People today are not like the old, says Vedat Demir, a 27-year-old Kurdish rapper and textile worker in Sultangazi. I am truly part of this country.

The first successful test of the partnership came in 2019, when Istanbul’s secular old guard known as the White Turks and Kurds allied in a bid to propel CHP Ekrem Imamoglu to victory over the candidate of the AKP.

Kurds, angry with Erdogan, put aside their longstanding hostility to the CHP and voted en masse for Imamoglu. We showed him in Istanbul that people are taller than a man, says Ince. We decided to show it by voting for the CHP.

This election in Istanbul was also a turning point for secular Turks, convincing them that the Kurds could be a useful political partner, Tanrkulu says. White Turks saw Erdogan’s defeat as the most important thing, and they see the Kurds as the most important bulwark against the Islamists, he said.

Erdogan himself seems intimidated by the alliance of Kurds and White Turks who have long opposed him, and has started to lash out. In a May Day speech, Erdogan warned that the Turks would refuse to cede power to a president backed by armed Kurdish separatists.

A cost of living crisis has hit Istanbul's Sultangazi district hard, regardless of ethnicity or religion. (Treasurer Yusuf)

“My nation will not cede power to them if they are elected president thanks to the support they get from Qandil”, a reference to the mountains of northern Iraq where the PKK guerrillas have their headquarters.

Kilicdaroglus’ identity as a member of Turkey’s Alevi religious minority from a historically Kurdish region in the east of the country may also endear him to some Kurds, while repelling some pious Sunni Kurds.

But all questions about ethnicity and faith, cultural values ​​and political orientation that have characterized Turkish history over the past century could be moot in the next vote. Whether Turkish or Kurdish, dissatisfaction with the economy is at an all-time high. Turkey is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, and many blame Erdogan.

In Sultangazi, voters said they were unable to make ends meet. Food and rent prices have skyrocketed across the country. One voter said she couldn’t remember the last time she was able to buy meat.

We can’t buy anything; we can’t afford anything, says a 70-year-old pensioner, who didn’t want to give his name, living on a monthly pension equivalent to 225. Meanwhile, rents have risen to more than 400 for a basic apartment . People can’t even afford to go to cafes because they can’t afford tea.

The economic crisis has been accompanied by a deluge of social problems, including broken homes and crime, including drugs and gangs.

Tekin Tan, 55, a tobacco and liquor store operator, says he was shocked when a boy who looked no older than 10 entered his store and asked to buy cigarette paper. He was shocked, but he thinks it’s a by-product of a recoiling society, dragged down by a terrible economy and a lack of action from those in power.

There is no justice. There is so much corruption, he says. We want change.