How Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed things for the BJP in Karnataka

Ten days ago, the media liked to believe that the Congress party had the advantage in the Karnataka elections. The situation has now changed considerably. Over the past eight days, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ unrestrained rallies and touring have given the BJP a clear advantage and if this momentum continues until Election Day, the party should secure a clear majority in the state. for the first time. time after the 2008 elections.

How did things turn out? The BJP, propelled by Prime Minister Modis, used a three-pronged strategy.

Peak at the right time

Whether it’s an extended sports tournament or political elections, often one side exhausts its resources by peaking early while the other side builds momentum gradually and vigilantly, waiting for the final stage to intensify. his attack and opts for the jugular. . No points for guessing which side wins here! In this sense, the BJP has mastered the art of peaking at the right time. The last 10 days of campaigning have always been the most crucial for the BJP. This is when PM Modi leads the campaign with incessant rallies and roadshows. The energy and commitment that PM Modi puts into the campaign has a percolating effect. It inspires Karykartas up to the level of Panna Pramukhs. All are inspired to optimize their efforts. In the last assembly elections of UP, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, PM Modis’ overdrive towards the end potentially boosted the BJP’s vote share by around 2%, resulting in a gain 15-20 seats in the largest states of UP and Gujarat and a 5-6 seats win in Uttarakhand. It was this factor that made the party plan the longest roadshow in India’s political history on May 6 – a good 36km across the city by PM Modi.

No wonder all the latest surveys in Karnataka have confirmed that Congress is now lagging behind and once again Prime Minister Modis’ campaign has put the BJP in the driver’s seat.

Bajrang Dal and Kerala History

The Congress parties’ manifesto promise to ban Bajrang Dal gave Prime Minister Modi a golden opportunity to decimate the Congress campaign. Prime Minister Modi swallowed it with both hands, accusing the Congress party of being anti-Hindu and accusing it of having a serious problem with all Hanuman Bhakts. As a result, Sarkara’s baseless but vociferous campaign of 40% of Congress parties was tossed. Instead, Congress went on the defensive, making hasty promises to build Hanuman temples if elected to office, for which there were obviously no takers. Invoking Bajrang Bali ki Jai chants in his campaign rallies was aimed at Hindu consolidation against the compromised Congress. And if the response of these rallies to Bajrang Bali’s incantation is anything to go by, it has shifted the focus back to appeasement of Congress minorities and its soft corner towards the People’s Front of India (PFI).

In fact, Congress’s attempt to create an equivalence between PFI and Bajrang Dal has brought back to light its centuries-old association with SDPI, the political wing of PFI.

Prime Minister Modi has further upped the ante by exposing the hypocrisy of Congress over The Kerala Story. He accused the Congress party of trying to shield the terrorist activities brewing in Kerala by opposing the truth depicted in the Kerala story.

The fact is that PFI had the largest footprint in the states of Kerala and Karnataka. In fact, last year, Pravin Nettaru, a Hindu activist, was brutally killed with an ax in Bellare village, Dakshina Kannada district. The NIA indictment lists Pravins’ killer as a PFI master trainer in the Kodagu region. Some other Hindu activists were also assassinated in the same way. For Priyanka Gandhi to brazenly say that terrorism is a non-show, shows the Congress parties’ apathy towards Hindu martyrs. By hammering on this, Prime Minister Modi managed to put the Congress party in a corner.

Impulse on local issues

While top leaders focus on congressional hypocrisy over secularism and corruption, there’s another distinct layer to the campaign that often goes unnoticed by the media: local leaders have been told to focus on issues development initiatives in their campaign and detail with data and facts about the various development initiatives undertaken by the state government over the past few years. Some of these achievements include:

The Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project – The BJP government will change the fortunes of the drought-prone districts of central Karnataka. In the last budget, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided a grant of 5,300 crore for this project. (b). PM Kisan Scheme – Nearly 55 lakh farmers benefit from this scheme in Karnataka and receive 6,000 per year.

Shubha Lagna Project – Mass marriage program for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. The government offers gifts worth 55,000 to the newlyweds.

Kashi Yatra program – 5,000 provided to pilgrims who wish to visit Kashi for Hajj under this program.

2,000 monthly bank transfers to women in BPL families under Gruhini Shakti Diet.

CM Bala Seva Project – Free laptops provided to children who have lost their parents to COVID and a monthly stipend of 3,500 provided to their guardians.

Nekara Samman Diagram – 2,000 financial aid granted to weavers.

Thirst Free Karnataka Program – The two governments will spend nearly 8,000 crore to provide piped potable water to all local bodies.

Vidya Nidhi Program – Scholarships worth thousands of crores provided to all sections of society.

Yeshasvini Health Insurance Plan – Lakhs covered by this insurance scheme which covers nearly 1,650 procedures.

Suchi Diet – Free sanitary napkins provided to female students.

Chamundeshwari Temple, Sri Madhwa Vana, Papnash Temple and Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple selected by the Union Government under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive program (PRASHAD) diet.

The town of Mysuru was selected for development as a tourist site in its own right under Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

1,400 ventilated dams under construction in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts under Paschima Vahini program.

Grama One Project of the state government provides 800 citizen centered services in the villages and it has provided employment to the people working in these centers.

While this well-calibrated, layered and unrestricted aggression has put the BJP within striking distance of the majority mark, PM Modis’ extensive road show is likely to clinch it in favor of the BJP. My feeling is that the BJP is ready to exceed 120 seats this time and surprise many.

There is a reason why India’s embattled opposition hates Prime Minister Modi so much.

The writer is a BJP author and spokesperson. Views are personal.

