The alarm was raised in China after India overtook it in terms of population. Xi Jinping demands action
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on senior officials to step up efforts to keep the birth rate and population at “adequate” levels, after data in recent months showed intensifying demographic problems for the second-largest economy. world of China.
China was recently overtaken by India according to UN data, and the country is on a steep downward slope that could bring great challenges in the decades to come. The current decline is the result of a combination of factors that began with the one-child policy in the second half of the last century.
At the first meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, Xi pointed to trends including a low birth rate, an aging population and regional discrepancies.
“We should fully understand and properly deal with new demographic development situations in our country,” Xi said, according to a statement posted on the central government’s website. It is essential for China to focus on improving the quality of life of its people while maintaining an adequate birth rate and population size, he said.
Xi called for improving Beijing’s population development plans to cope with the new situation. The message comes after recent confirmation that China’s population began to decline in 2022, for the first time in six decades, Bloomberg reports.
The country’s labor force has shrunk by more than 41 million people over the past three years, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and a shrinking working-age population.
