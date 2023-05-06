Narendra Modis’ Dilemma as Minority Outreach Efforts Face Hindutva Backlash

Over the past year, it has become increasingly clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to reach out to India’s minority communities, even if only to break the banks of opposition votes. He did this by introducing programs woo the Pasmanda and Bohra Muslim communities and choosing to reach out to the Christian community in Kerala.

In July last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a national executive meeting in Hyderabad to reach out to marginalized and ‘non-elitist’ sections of minority communities. To broaden the party’s support base, the Prime Minister suggested some ideas as part of his further efforts to win over the Muslim and Christian communities.

However, for the first time, the party ranks, except those in Kerala, refused to follow the order of the paramount chiefs. The challenge was so tenacious that for the next three months, his call went unheeded. As a result, the entire program remained a PMO project. Even the initiative for his visit to a New Delhi cathedral over Easter this year came from the Prime Minister’s Office and church officials simply obliged.

At the national executive meeting in Delhi this year, Modi looked emphatic and dry. He abruptly told the 300 or so senior executives that he was determined to see his new outreach plan fully implemented.

Prior to his arrival, leaders, including elderly veterans, were asked to go their cell phones at the counter. Maybe to stop them recording Modis’ speech. Initially, the Prime Minister told his followers that it was time for them to look beyond the temple of Ram and establish a trust (trust building) with Muslims and Christians. There was an immediate need to seek support beyond the traditional Hindu base.

For this, party leaders should organize Sufi music evenings, attend religious programs and visit the temples of Valmiki. They should also avoid making inflammatory speeches about minority communities and unnecessary remarks against films. It was a reference to Hindutva protests against Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathane. A senior official who attended the meeting reportedly said the thrust of Modis’ speech was that Hindutva had reached saturation point. He was sharp and brittle.

However, Modis’ directives to his followers were not well received in the ranks. Apparently, his senior colleagues feared disrupting the BJP’s grassroots support base.

In fact, when get upmedia outlets began extolling the virtues of Modis’ bold new initiative, people from the BJP Spokesperson’s Office were deployed to individually contact TV stations, agencies and the print media asking them to downplay the minority awareness theme. The party staff had to work late into the night.

While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) remained silent, BJP leaders worried about a possible backlash from the Hindutva mob. This forced Modi to freeze the outreach plan for more than two months since the national executive meeting. Her visit in national capitals, the Cathedral of the Sacred Hearts was intended to test the waters.

Then, Modi chose Kerala for his awareness campaign. Kerala, where the BJP failed to have representation in the Assembly, has no problem keeping up with Prime Ministers’ awareness of minorities. On April 24, Modi personally met with the leaders of eight Christian groups and solicited clergy support for the BJP. While they welcomed the Prime Ministers’ gesture, they also put forward some preconditions: stopping attacks on churches in different states, conceding the reservation request for Dalit Christians, offering solutions to the problems of fishermen, etc. He agreed to consider these requests.

The problem with accepting all of these demands is that they are highly controversial with Hindutva groups, who allegedly target Christian groups in several parts of the country.

Some of the local RSS leaders critical Visit to Church of Kerala BJP leader AN Radhakrishnan in April. They too revived old controversies related to the dispute over a Christian shrine. Internal party opposition to Muslim outreach was even fiercer. This forced the BJP leaders to abandon their previous plan visiting Muslim homes during Eid.

Kerala Catholic Newspaper Sathyadeepam reminded church leaders on the continued attacks on Christians and churches in many states. He mentioned the murder of Father Graham Staines and the anti-minority philosophy of the RSS.

A week after the Modis Easter evangelism, the Christian community gathered in Azad Maidan and protested the increasing attacks against them.

On the ground, Hindutva hardliners have responded by opposing concessions made to minority groups and stepping up attacks on them. Look at the defiance cases that happened after Modi announced minority outreach.

As Modi woos minorities, his most trusted colleague Amit Shah defended Karnataka’s decision to remove the 4% reserve for Muslims. Not only that, but Shah also vowed to remove the minority quota should the BJP come to power in Neighboring Telangana.

Two days after Modis’ goodwill visit to Delhi Cathedral, three churches were destroyed in BJP-ruled Manipur.

Karnataka BJP Senior Leader KS Eshwararappa, with whom the Prime Minister had telephone contact last week, said his party does not need a single Muslim vote to win.

Ignoring Modis olive branch to minorities, Madhya Pradesh’s BJP government announcement his decision to demolish the illegal madrasas.

UP police have admitted that Hindutva supporters used beef to try to involve Muslims in gau hatya.

Maharashtra had 50 anti-Muslim rallies with calls for an economic boycott, protests against the “jihad of love” and the hijab as themes.

On the day Modi met with bishops as part of his minority outreach, 250 Muslims have been reserved by police for offering Eid namaz on the road outside Idga in Aligarh, Kanpur and Hapur.

Bipan Nandi, a popular vlogger in Tripura, was beaten by a BJP leader in front of a large crowd. His fault: Acted in an Eid video that called for religious harmony.

In Jagdalpur, the leaders of the VHP and the BJP took a pledge for an economic boycott of Christians and Muslims.

What are Modi’s motives?

What made Modi abandon the Hindutva-driven growth strategy and try to appeal to Christians and Muslims? Obviously, this is a desperate political bet with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The prospects for opposition unity since the budget session have upended all his earlier calculations. Pooling opposition votes, if successful, can seriously damage the BJP’s chances in large parts of the subcontinent.

However, the Modis outreach program is also being field tested in Karnataka. At the height of the election campaign, the inherent contradiction between the two lines was exposed. With pre-poll polls predicting Congress has the upper hand, BJP activists, including Modi, have had to return to familiar community and caste refrains.

The other reason is the saturation of Hindutvization. The BJPs 80:20 formula has worked well in places like Gujarat and UP, where it insured a large bank of hate-motivated votes.

Lokniti’s study noticed a big jump in Hindutva’s vote share in the BJPs UP tally, both in 2014 and 2019. However, replicating Hindutization has met stiff resistance in large swaths of the country.

This realization that Hindutvization has reached a saturation point prompted Modi to opt for the other option: seek support minorities. This explains his efforts to court certain Christian and Muslim groups. If these efforts bear fruit, they will bring a double benefit to the BJP: while eliminating some of the minority votes, they will also eat away at the rivals’ otherwise captive voting bloc.

P. Raman is the author ofAppointment with Strong Leader Populism.