Chinese troops to hold rare joint military exercise in Laos





BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) – China will hold a rare joint military exercise with landlocked neighbor Laos this month as Beijing attempts to strengthen security ties with regional allies to counter an expanding presence. American in Southeast Asia. The Southern Theater Command, one of the five theater commands of the People’s Liberation Army, will send troops to Laos for the joint exercise “Friendship Shield 2023”, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement on Friday. . The exercise, to be held from May 9 to 28, will simulate attacks against transnational armed criminal groups and involve more than 900 personnel, including more than 200 Chinese soldiers, Chinese state television reported. The exercise marks a step from the previous joint humanitarian medical rescue “Peace Train” exercises between Chinese and Laotian soldiers in Laos. This year, China and Cambodia held drills in Cambodian waters for the first time, also involving the Southern Theater Command, whose operational area includes the South China Sea, largely claimed by Beijing. Other countries in the region and international law assert that these waters do not belong to China. China has also just concluded joint exercises with Singapore in the southern South China Sea in international waters, the Singaporean Ministry of Defense announced on Friday. In February, the Chinese Ministry of Defense sent a working group to Laos, Vietnam and Brunei for discussions on regional security issues, emphasizing “bilateral defense cooperation mechanisms.” China’s strengthened military ties with its Southeast Asian allies coincide with Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to deepen engagement with its southern neighbors. In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith during a visit to Beijing that the two countries should strive to “build a shared future between China and Laos”. The exercise in Laos also comes as the United States increases military exercises in the region with annual war games in Indonesia and Thailand and the largest annual exercise ever last month with ally Philippines involving more of 17,000 people. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday that allowing the United States access to Philippine military bases was a defensive measure that would be “helpful” if China attacked democratically-ruled Taiwan, claimed by China as part of its territory. . Reporting by Ryan Woo. Editing by Gerry Doyle Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/chinese-troops-hold-rare-joint-military-exercise-laos-2023-05-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos