Boris Johnson joins fellow former Prime Ministers for Coronation | Politics | News





Boris Johnson was among the politicians who attended the King’s coronation today. The charismatic 58-year-old held hands with his wife Carrie as the couple arrived at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. Mr Johnson was one of seven living former prime ministers, including Liz Truss, Theresa May and Sir Tony Blair.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, who looked chic in a light blue dress. Other politicians included Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, who is an avowed republican, and his wife Nadia El-Nakla. The new SNP leader, who wore a blue and gray tartan kilt, had been at the center of a row over his attendance as he had previously pledged to speak at a Scottish independence rally on the same day. Former prime ministers entered the abbey in the order they served.

Sir John Major, whose wife Norma was absent, was seen chatting with Sir Tony’s wife, Cherie Blair. The Blairs exchanged greetings with Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah, with relations between the former Downing Street neighbors looking warmer than during their rivalry in the New Labor era. David Cameron and his wife Samantha, who looked glamorous in a red and white patterned dress, were next in the Abbey. Ms May, who wore a smart white coat and red hat, and her husband Sir Philip followed the Camerons.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie, who left No 10 less than a year ago, were next in line of former prime ministers. Ms Truss, whose brief stint in Downing Street included the death of the late Queen and the accession of the King, followed Mr Johnson into the Abbey. The UK has seven living former prime ministers for the first time, a sign of the political turmoil of recent years.

During the service, Mr. Sunak gave a Bible reading to the congregation of 2,300 people. Lambeth Palace said that although Mr Sunak is a Hindu, he reads as Prime Minister, so there is no issue over his personal faith during Anglican service. World leaders and heads of state present at the ceremony included French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Justin Trudeau and US First Lady Jill Biden who represented her husband Joe Biden.

