Politics
Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu steps out of Erodogan’s shadow in election race – Reuters
Darren Butler (Reuters)
Istanbul ●
Sat 6 May 2023
Stuck in Tayyip Erdogan’s shadow throughout his career, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu believes his time has come to put Turkey on a new path and roll back much of Turkey’s legacy. man who dominated politics for two decades.
An alliance of six opposition parties has nominated the serious and sometimes fiery former civil servant as its candidate to take on Erdogan in the May 14 elections, which are considered perhaps the most important in the country’s modern history.
Opinion polls generally show Kilicdaroglu, 74, holding an edge and possibly winning in the second round, after an inclusive campaign promising solutions to a cost-of-living crisis that has eroded the president’s popularity in recent years .
He has pledged to return to orthodox economic policies and the parliamentary system of governance, an independent judiciary that critics say Erdogan used to suppress dissent, and somewhat smoother relations with the West.
The opposition’s recovery plan aims to calm inflation which hit 85% last year, even as it is expected to lead to financial market turmoil and potentially the latest in a series of currency crashes.
“I know people are struggling to get by. I know the cost of living and the desperation of young people,” Kilicdaroglu told a rally last week. “Now is the time for a change. A new mind and a new understanding are needed.”
Critics say Kilicdaroglu – who is despised by Erdogan after suffering repeated electoral defeats as chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) – lacks his opponent’s power to rally the public and fails to offer a clear vision of the post-Erdogan era.
He seeks to build on the opposition’s triumph in 2019 when the CHP defeated Erdogan’s ruling AK party in Istanbul and other major cities in local elections, thanks to support from voters in other opposition parties.
Even if he wins, Kilicdaroglu faces challenges in maintaining an opposition alliance comprising nationalists, Islamists, secularists and liberals united. His selection as the candidate came after a 72-hour row in which the leader of the second-largest party, IYI’s Meral Aksener, briefly stepped down.
It “paints an entirely opposite image of Erdogan, who is a polarizing figure and a fighter who… is consolidating his electoral base,” said Turkey-based author and political analyst Birol Baskan.
“Kilicdaroglu appears much more like a statesman, trying to unify and reach out to those who don’t vote for them… That’s his magic, and it’s very hard to do in Turkey,” did he declare. “I’m not sure he will win, but he, Kilicdaroglu, is the right character at the right time.”
Polls suggest a tight presidential and parliamentary vote, which will decide not just who leads Turkey, but what role it could play in easing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Many wonder if Kilicdaroglu can defeat Erdogan, the country’s longest-serving leader, whose campaign charisma has secured more than a dozen election victories.
But analysts say Erdogan is closer than ever to defeat despite his stranglehold on the media, the courts and the government’s record spending on welfare before the vote.
The opposition pointed out that Erdogan’s drive to cut interest rates triggered the inflationary crisis that devastated household budgets. The government says the policy has boosted exports and investment under a program encouraging lira holdings.
Heal old wounds
Before entering politics, Kilicdaroglu worked in the Ministry of Finance, then chaired Turkey’s Social Insurance Institution for most of the 1990s. In his speeches, Erdogan frequently disparages his performance in this role.
A former economist, he became an MP in 2002 when Erdogan’s AKP came to power, representing the centre-left CHP, a party created by the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk which struggled to go to the beyond its secular base towards conservatives.
However, he has spoken in recent years of a desire to heal old wounds with devout Muslims and Kurds.
Kilicdaroglu rose to prominence as a CHP anti-corruption campaigner, appearing on television to brandish records that led to high-profile resignations. A year after losing a race for mayor of Istanbul, he was elected unopposed as party leader in 2010.
During this party convention, a campaign song rang out in a crowded room describing him as a “clean and honest” man. Dressed in a striped shirt and black blazer, Kilicdaroglu told his supporters, “We come to protect the rights of the poor, the oppressed, the workers and the workers.”
His election fueled the party’s hopes of a fresh start, but support for the CHP has since hovered around 25%. Erdogan’s AK party won 43% of the vote in the last parliamentary elections in 2018.
Yet some consider that Kilicdaroglu quietly reformed the party and sidelined hard-line “Kemalists” espousing a rigid version of Atatürk’s ideas, while promoting members seen as more closely aligned with European social-democratic values.
Critics say he failed to bring flexibility to a static CHP and ultimately established himself as a presidential candidate over others who voted better one-on-one head against Erdogan.
Born in the eastern province of Tunceli, Kilicdaroglu is an Alevi, a minority group who follow a faith inspired by Shia Muslim, Sufi and Anatolian folk traditions.
Last month, he openly acknowledged this on social media, seeking to mitigate any political attack given that Alevis’ beliefs put them at odds with the country’s Sunni Muslim majority.
Nicknamed by Turkish media “Gandhi Kemal” due to a passing resemblance to his slight bespectacled appearance, he captured the public imagination in 2017 when he launched his 450km “March for Justice” from Ankara in Istanbul following the arrest of a CHP deputy. .
Last week in the predominantly Kurdish town of Van, thousands of people rallied for Kilicdaroglu, which has the endorsement of the large pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, even though it is not part of the main political alliance. ‘opposition.
“I have been boycotting the elections since 2018 but I will vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu this time. The rise of radical Islamists motivates me,” said Faruk Yasar, 27, a Kurdish technician in the southeastern province of Batman.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2023/05/06/turkeys-kilicdaroglu-exits-erodogans-shadow-in-election-race.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu steps out of Erodogan’s shadow in election race – Reuters
- Boris Johnson joins fellow former Prime Ministers for Coronation | Politics | News
- Is this Richa Chadha’s new house with deck balcony, lush garden? | Bollywood
- Chinese troops to hold rare joint military exercise in Laos
- The movie Super Mario Bros.
- Hockey helped Packers develop Van Ness into first round pick | News, sports, jobs
- Princess Charlotte wears a flower crown tiara and white dress at the coronation of King Charles
- Residents were urged to prepare for any emergency
- Trump defends ‘Access Hollywood’ tape comments during video deposition
- Google engineer falls to death from Chelsea headquarters
- Lismore continues to inspire as NSW Government pledges to maintain flood relief
- Doctors warn of sudden spike in monkeypox cases in Chicago