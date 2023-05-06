Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu steps out of Erodogan’s shadow in election race – Reuters

Darren Butler (Reuters) Istanbul ●

Sat 6 May 2023





17:38

Europe

Government-Politics, Presidential Elections, Recep-Tayyip-Erdogan, Kemal-Kilicdaroglu

Stuck in Tayyip Erdogan’s shadow throughout his career, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu believes his time has come to put Turkey on a new path and roll back much of Turkey’s legacy. man who dominated politics for two decades.

An alliance of six opposition parties has nominated the serious and sometimes fiery former civil servant as its candidate to take on Erdogan in the May 14 elections, which are considered perhaps the most important in the country’s modern history.

Opinion polls generally show Kilicdaroglu, 74, holding an edge and possibly winning in the second round, after an inclusive campaign promising solutions to a cost-of-living crisis that has eroded the president’s popularity in recent years .

He has pledged to return to orthodox economic policies and the parliamentary system of governance, an independent judiciary that critics say Erdogan used to suppress dissent, and somewhat smoother relations with the West.

The opposition’s recovery plan aims to calm inflation which hit 85% last year, even as it is expected to lead to financial market turmoil and potentially the latest in a series of currency crashes.

“I know people are struggling to get by. I know the cost of living and the desperation of young people,” Kilicdaroglu told a rally last week. “Now is the time for a change. A new mind and a new understanding are needed.”

Critics say Kilicdaroglu – who is despised by Erdogan after suffering repeated electoral defeats as chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) – lacks his opponent’s power to rally the public and fails to offer a clear vision of the post-Erdogan era.

He seeks to build on the opposition’s triumph in 2019 when the CHP defeated Erdogan’s ruling AK party in Istanbul and other major cities in local elections, thanks to support from voters in other opposition parties.

Even if he wins, Kilicdaroglu faces challenges in maintaining an opposition alliance comprising nationalists, Islamists, secularists and liberals united. His selection as the candidate came after a 72-hour row in which the leader of the second-largest party, IYI’s Meral Aksener, briefly stepped down.

It “paints an entirely opposite image of Erdogan, who is a polarizing figure and a fighter who… is consolidating his electoral base,” said Turkey-based author and political analyst Birol Baskan.

“Kilicdaroglu appears much more like a statesman, trying to unify and reach out to those who don’t vote for them… That’s his magic, and it’s very hard to do in Turkey,” did he declare. “I’m not sure he will win, but he, Kilicdaroglu, is the right character at the right time.”

Polls suggest a tight presidential and parliamentary vote, which will decide not just who leads Turkey, but what role it could play in easing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Many wonder if Kilicdaroglu can defeat Erdogan, the country’s longest-serving leader, whose campaign charisma has secured more than a dozen election victories.

But analysts say Erdogan is closer than ever to defeat despite his stranglehold on the media, the courts and the government’s record spending on welfare before the vote.

The opposition pointed out that Erdogan’s drive to cut interest rates triggered the inflationary crisis that devastated household budgets. The government says the policy has boosted exports and investment under a program encouraging lira holdings.

Heal old wounds

Before entering politics, Kilicdaroglu worked in the Ministry of Finance, then chaired Turkey’s Social Insurance Institution for most of the 1990s. In his speeches, Erdogan frequently disparages his performance in this role.

A former economist, he became an MP in 2002 when Erdogan’s AKP came to power, representing the centre-left CHP, a party created by the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk which struggled to go to the beyond its secular base towards conservatives.

However, he has spoken in recent years of a desire to heal old wounds with devout Muslims and Kurds.

Kilicdaroglu rose to prominence as a CHP anti-corruption campaigner, appearing on television to brandish records that led to high-profile resignations. A year after losing a race for mayor of Istanbul, he was elected unopposed as party leader in 2010.

During this party convention, a campaign song rang out in a crowded room describing him as a “clean and honest” man. Dressed in a striped shirt and black blazer, Kilicdaroglu told his supporters, “We come to protect the rights of the poor, the oppressed, the workers and the workers.”

His election fueled the party’s hopes of a fresh start, but support for the CHP has since hovered around 25%. Erdogan’s AK party won 43% of the vote in the last parliamentary elections in 2018.

Yet some consider that Kilicdaroglu quietly reformed the party and sidelined hard-line “Kemalists” espousing a rigid version of Atatürk’s ideas, while promoting members seen as more closely aligned with European social-democratic values.

Critics say he failed to bring flexibility to a static CHP and ultimately established himself as a presidential candidate over others who voted better one-on-one head against Erdogan.

Born in the eastern province of Tunceli, Kilicdaroglu is an Alevi, a minority group who follow a faith inspired by Shia Muslim, Sufi and Anatolian folk traditions.

Last month, he openly acknowledged this on social media, seeking to mitigate any political attack given that Alevis’ beliefs put them at odds with the country’s Sunni Muslim majority.

Nicknamed by Turkish media “Gandhi Kemal” due to a passing resemblance to his slight bespectacled appearance, he captured the public imagination in 2017 when he launched his 450km “March for Justice” from Ankara in Istanbul following the arrest of a CHP deputy. .

Last week in the predominantly Kurdish town of Van, thousands of people rallied for Kilicdaroglu, which has the endorsement of the large pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, even though it is not part of the main political alliance. ‘opposition.

“I have been boycotting the elections since 2018 but I will vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu this time. The rise of radical Islamists motivates me,” said Faruk Yasar, 27, a Kurdish technician in the southeastern province of Batman.



