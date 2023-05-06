Bangalore: PM Modis 2-day tour plan changed again due to NEET exams on Sunday





Changes to PM Modis 2-Day Introductory Tour in Bengaluru Due to NEET Exams on Sunday | Representative picture Photo: ANI bangalore : With the NEET exams in mind, the Karnataka BJP has made changes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day tour of Bengaluru ahead of the Assembly elections in the state by scheduling a high-profile event May 6 and a shorter May 7, Union State Minister Shobha Karandlaje said Friday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show will take place on May 6-7, preparations are underway. We had shared information in this regard with the public through the press. However, you (the media) have told us informed about the NEET exams on May 7 at 2 p.m., and the 26 km tour will cause inconvenience for the exams (of the students who pass),” said Karandlaje. Speaking to reporters here, she said, it was brought to the attention of the Prime Minister, and Modi, who pays special attention to children with initiatives such as “Pariksha pe Charcha”, asked us to ensure that no inconvenience is caused even to a single student traveling to the examination center at all costs. So, the Prime Minister ordered the state BJP to make changes to the program, she said, as he wanted, some changes were made to the program. “Previously we said on 6th May there would be a 10km road show, and on 7th May it would be 26km. Changing that, we will now be holding a long distance 26km on 6th May from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South of Malleshwaram Sankey Reservoir between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a shorter one of about 10 km between Kempegowda Statue in Thippasandra and Trinity Circle, which can be completed soon, will take place on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. at 11/11:30 a.m., she said. Further noting that few exam centers are located in the stretch where the roadshow will be held on Sunday, she said that if there were any students coming from that area, showing their hall tickets, the police were instructed. to ensure that they reach the examination center on time. The roadshow, which was previously scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturdays only, was later split into two parts – Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. to avoid inconvenience to the general public should the rally be held. for a full day. Accusing Congress of plotting to disrupt Saturday’s tour, by putting ambulances linked to their workers and supporters or hospitals run by them, at locations along the 26km stretch that the PM is likely to complete in around 3 hours, Karandlaje says they conspired to give the prime minister’s road show a bad name. “We have asked the police to ensure that ambulances with patients reach the hospitals on time without any hindrance, we have also discussed with SPG in this regard…we are following things,” she said .

