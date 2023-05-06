Modi launches road show in Bengaluru, BJP estimates 10,000 people came to greet PM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a road show for the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bangalore on May 6, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a 26 km tour of Bangalore on Saturday morning May 6. The roadshow started at Someshwara Sabha Bhavan, Konanakunte in Bommanahalli Assembly Constituency around 10am. It peaked at Kadu Malleshwara Temple, Malleswaram at 1.30pm after crossing 13 Assembly constituencies. The event ended one hour after the scheduled time of 12:30 p.m. Wear one Map of Mysore, Mr Modi greeted the thousands of people who had gathered on either side of the roads along the route of the roadshow. Several groups of artists welcomed him with traditional dance performances. BJP leaders estimate that around 10 lakh people had gathered to catch a glimpse of Mr Modi. Several of them had been waiting on either side of the roads, behind barricades, since early morning. BJP workers poured flowers on Mr Modi as he drove past an open jeep. BJP sources said the party organized more than 40 tons of flowers for Saturday alone. Mr Modi was accompanied by MPs Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South) and PC Mohan (Bengaluru Central) in the vehicle, along with his security staff. The BJP set up loudspeakers along the road which repeatedly broadcast Mr. Modi raising slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Bajrang Bali. Several BJP workers and supporters had come dressed up or wearing Lord Hanuman masks, in what they said was an act of defiance against Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal if they came to power. A BJP supporter dressed as Lord Hanuman arrives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Bengaluru on May 6, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI The roadshow was due to end at 12:30 p.m. However, after an hour-and-a-half roadshow, Mr Modi had not gone beyond Jayanagar, raising the possibility that he could last much longer than expected, a senior police official said. Finally, the event ended at 1:30 p.m. Most of the roads in South Bengaluru were deserted on Saturday morning as people preferred to stay indoors. However, at many places where the roads were blocked, commuters were seen having bitter feuds with traffic cops, objecting to the blocking of roads for VVIPs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/karnataka-assembly/modi-kicks-off-roadshow-in-bengaluru-amid-fanfare/article66819306.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

