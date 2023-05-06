CNN Town Hall, Unpopular Media Offer Donald Trump Perfect Foil





The unpopular mainstream media, so aligned with the Democrats that they applaud President Bidens’ re-election announcement at the Correspondents’ Friendly Dinner, is the perfect foil for Donald Trump.

Every time Trump opens his mouth, the media says he’s lying.

And every time the media says the former president is lying, he goes up in the polls.

That’s why CNN can pile on Trump in his town hall on Wednesday night as much as they want, and it’ll be a win for him. Anti-Trump plants in the audience can go for the jugular. The media will capture and amplify the most negative moment.

Trump always wins. And that’s why he does the CNN event at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. It may seem confusing at first why Trump would expose himself to one of his nemeses in the network who is obsessed with taking him down, but it makes perfect sense.

And Joe Biden will do his part by coordinating yet another crisis this one on the southern border which will unfold just a day before Trump’s town hall.

The media has even lower approval ratings than Biden.

Nearly half of all adults in a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs and the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights poll say they have no confidence in the media to report the news in a way fair and precise.

And nearly three-quarters of American adults blame the media for dividing the nation and increasing political polarization in the United States.

Remember, this is a poll from the left-leaning AP and the Democratic-friendly RFK Human Rights Center, not Fox or any conservative organization.

That’s why more and more Americans are turning away from mainstream media, especially TV news, and educating themselves.

I trust the internet more than TV, said one survey respondent.

Prior to this week, Trump tended to turn to friendly, conservative outlets like Newsmax to gain exposure, but his decision to go ahead of CNN’s Democratic factories signals a definite and much-needed shift in strategy.

Since his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, Trump’s poll numbers in states like New Hampshire have skyrocketed. So he’s trying to capitalize on his momentum by doing the town hall in St. Anselm, hosted by CNN Kaitlin Collins.

New Hampshire is set to be Republicans’ first primary of the 2024 campaign, unlike Democrats who rejected the state and relegated it to a lower position on the calendar.

Trump will be aiming for a third consecutive primary victory in Granite State, but he has lost the last two general elections there. It is one of the states that Trump must overthrow if he wants to win back the White House.

Trump will take questions from CNN Collins as well as so-called undeclared voters in New Hampshire who say they plan to vote in the primary. Well, look how indecisive this town hall audience is.

