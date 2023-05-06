Restart the world. What now, after Xi’s call with Zelenskyy? notice

Xi Jinping

One of Ukraine’s most critical recent diplomatic moves was a phone call between President Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The political and personal contact between Xi and Zelensky is of crucial importance in this conversation. China led this conversation on its views on global security and its position on, as they say, “the settlement of the situation around Ukraine”. They still call our war a crisis and will continue to call it that.

Xi spoke with Putin in Moscow, then with European leaders, then with the Brazilian president as one of the leaders of the non-Western world, and now with Zelensky. Xi has pledged to negotiate his own version of a ceasefire. This, he believes, “will take place” in the non-Western world before hostilities escalate. After this conversation, Beijing was given carte blanche to communicate with everyone. They appointed a special representative, a former ambassador of the Chinese Russian Federation. He worked there for ten years, a very famous man who is sometimes said to have the ear of Xi Jinping and the main Chinese leaders.

Read also: An interesting prediction. What to expect from China in the near future

Therefore, from the point of view of Chinese grand strategy, this is an important communication. This is also from the Ukrainian point of view, because it expands the possibilities of maneuver.

Although we also fully understand the risks. It is also an opportunity to influence the solidarity of the Western world because at the moment there are the Baltic countries, there is the USA, there is France, there is Hungary. They all have completely different views on how China can get involved, under what conditions and by what means. So, therefore, we need to communicate with our allies and partners and explain our intentions and our strategy.

But overall, this call is good news.

Diplomat Kostiantyn Eliseyiv called the purpose of this conversation Beijing’s attempt “to prevent the start of an active phase of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and to impose negotiations to freeze the existing status quo on the battlefield”. . I do not think so. Chinese experts, mainly military, are guided by the fact that even after the success of our offensive, there will be a situation where a certain balance will emerge. From this balance, it will be possible to talk again about some options for a ceasefire, in a new spiral (as Xi Jinping says he believes).

The story continues

The Chinese are not really trying to influence the military situation. They call our warfare generally conventional. They also take Putin’s intentions into account. After talking with him in Moscow, Xi understood that Putin would go all the way. It is impossible to negotiate peace options with Putin. It might be possible with someone else in Russia. And Putin sees the destruction of Ukraine as his personal mission. Therefore, the Chinese will work when they feel the possibility of forming a new balance. Thus, influencing military actions is certainly not their goal. Special Representative of the People’s Republic of China Li Hui is Chinese, not Russian. Beijing has its own clans and schools of thought in foreign policy. He will work directly with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is now head of a special department at the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and possibly even with Xi.

Read also: China launches casting call for Putin’s successor

Li Hui will start with two big questions.

The first is an opportunity to raise humanitarian issues, particularly related to the continuation of the grain agreement. The story is complicated, as Russia is demanding sanctions relief as part of the deal. But its continuation benefits China, and they will work to secure it. It is also possible to agree on a plan to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. And China expresses its desire, at least, to move forward on this point. There are also other humanitarian issues. China can make progress here and can even brag about it. For them, food prices have always been a fundamental issue of existence. All rebellions in China started with a lack of food. No one fought for freedom. There is a different mentality. And for China, it is a matter of fundamental internal security. So, because of this, China will try to push forward the pursuit of the grain deal. Under what conditions should be specified.

The second is a discussion of how to achieve a ceasefire (something they keep saying) and what happens after that. A ceasefire cannot be a goal in itself, and the Chinese understand that too. They need a strategy. If they want to play the role of a global player, they want to be more than a middleman and travel between Kyiv and Moscow. They want to move pieces on the chessboard. They therefore need a strategy which must be reconciled with that of the West. A number of Western countries, France and Italy in particular, publicly state that the Chinese should be involved. Therefore, Li Hui will have a function not only to communicate with us and in Moscow, but also a much broader function at the European level. The Chinese will also communicate with Washington. Without this, there will be no progress in resolving issues. It is an intellectual and diplomatic game.

The Chinese understand that they are surrounded by a diplomatic tornado. They have everyone’s eyes, influence and the ability to talk to everyone. This is a new situation for China. We are witnessing a reboot of the world order towards an American-Chinese order.

Europe is not ready to be a full-fledged global player. Russia can no longer exist. In terms of football, we have permanently regulated it out of the Champions League. This means that a lot depends on China, and the Chinese will definitely play this game. So far, they are doing it quite skillfully. From the Chinese point of view, they have not made any serious or significant mistakes so far. So I can’t stand the hysteria around the comments of the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye. From communication with Chinese diplomats and experts, I know this is not a mainstream line of thought or even a semi-official position in Beijing. Otherwise, China would not sign any agreements including strategic partnership agreements with us. Imagine Xi inviting Lukashenko. The sub-state sub-president is going to Beijing? From the Chinese point of view, this is sheer madness. Therefore, what Ambassador Lu Shaye said in such an emotive style (I even watched this interview) his opinion represents a certain school of thought in Beijing, but it is not the dominant Chinese position.

What Lu Shaye said about China in France, that post-Soviet states don’t really exist, doesn’t affect us as much as Russia. If there are problems understanding the status of post-Soviet states, what about the status of Russia’s existence as such? It is the legal successor of the USSR. A statusless successor can be strategically co-opted, which has always been a strong point for China. Therefore, I don’t think it’s a fundamental Chinese position not to recognize the existence of countries that emerged after the collapse of the USSR.

We always take it emotionally, with such open nerve. When the Chinese ambassador in Brussels says that we do not recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea or other territories, we applaud. When another ambassador in France talks nonsense, we get carried away with the opposite emotions. Emotionally, that’s okay, but you have to understand the official Chinese position.

Carried the voice of Ukraine in the world. Support us with a one-time gift, or become a patron!

Read the original article at The new voice of Ukraine