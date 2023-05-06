Iran-Turkey trade value hits $1.379 billion in Q1

TEHRAN The value of trade between Iran and Turkey stood at $1.379 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down 14% from $1.619 billion in the first three months of 2022, according to figures recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Based on the mentioned data, turkey exports to Iran increased by 2% to $702 million in the three-month period this year from $682 million in the same period of the previous year.

Iranian three-month exports to Turkey fell 27% to $677 million from $932 million.

Based on data previously released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the value of Iranian exports to neighboring Turkey increased by 19% to $3.35 billion in 2022.

Turkey had imported more than $2.82 billion worth of commodities from the Islamic Republic in 2021.

Based on the mentioned data, Iranian imports from the country also marked an 11% increase to $3.07 billion last year, compared to 2021, when the figure was $2.77 billion. dollars.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, trade between the two countries grew by 15% in 2022.

The value of trade between the two neighbors reached $6.42 billion in 2022, up from $5.59 billion the previous year.

Iran’s trade balance with Turkey has been positive $280 million in Iran’s favor over the past year.

As an official from the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced, the value of Iranian exports to Turkey increased by 23% in the last Iranian calendar year 1401 (ending March 20).

Farzad Piltan, Director General of the West Asian Countries Office of the TPO, said that based on data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported goods from worth $7.45 billion to its neighbor in 1401, while the figure was $6.079 in 1400.

Saying that Turkey was Iran’s third largest export destination in the past year, the official named natural gas, aluminum, urea, polyethylene, copper cathodes and cathode parts , copper wires, iron and steel ingots and polyethylene as the main products exported by Iran to Turkey. in the previous year.

Piltan further announced that Iranian imports from Turkey also increased by 15% to about $6 billion in 1401 from $5.2 billion in 1400.

Stating that Turkey was the third largest import source for Iran in the previous year, the official named sunflower oil, truck tractors, corn, bananas, generators, barley, soybeans, synthetic fibres, crude soybean oil and solid acrylic polymers as the main items imported by Iran from its neighbor in 1401.

Last July, Iran and Turkey discussed ways to expand economic relations as well as political ties during the Turkish-Iranian High-Level Cooperation Council in Tehran.

During the meeting, co-chaired by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two sides negotiated the extension of the gas export contract between the two sides for the next 25 years.

During the meeting, President Raisi noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand economic relations with neighboring countries.

The president also described Tehran-Ankara relations as positive and progressive, saying the two countries should pursue appropriate policies to progress towards increasing their annual trade to $30 billion.

On the sidelines of the aforementioned meeting, Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian also held talks with Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dnmez during which the two sides exchanged views on cooperation. in energy fields.

Later, the head of the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB), Hasan Basri Kurt, met with the head of the Iranian Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), Ali Rasoulian, to discuss ways to expand cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). ) of both countries.

During this meeting, Rasoulian referred to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries on cooperation between SMEs, saying: President Raisi has emphasized the establishment of joint industrial parks in the special economic zones of the country, given the good infrastructure for the establishment of these parks in the free and special economic zones and the active presence of economic enterprises in these zones.

MY