Court releases video of Donald Trump’s deposition in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial





Video deposition in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial has been released which shows the former US president denying the allegation and confusing an image of his accuser, EJean Carroll, with his estranged wife, Marla Maples.

Key Points: EJean Carroll testified that Donald Trump raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s. In his deposition, Mr. Trump says that Ms. Carroll is “not his type”. However, in the same video, Mr Trump confuses a photo of Ms Carroll with his ex. -wife, Marla Maples, who lawyers say undermines his claim that Ms Carroll was not his type

DISCLAIMER: This story contains graphic details of allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Mr Trump was questioned by a lawyer for his accuser, writer EJean Carroll, about a 2005 Access Hollywood tape, where he said into a hot microphone that “when you’re a star, they tell you You can do anything Grab ’em by the pussy”.

“Historically it’s true, with stars if you look at the last million years,” Trump said in video deposition taken last October and shown to the jury on Thursday, May 4, the seventh day of the rape trial before Manhattan Federal Court. .

The Access Hollywoodtape was first released in October 2016, a month before Mr. Trump was elected President of the United States.

Ms Carroll, 79, testified that Mr Trump, 76, raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s and then tarnished her reputation and career by lying to him online topic.

A social media and marketing expert hired by Ms Carroll told jurors on Thursday the cost of repairing reputational damage from Mr Trump’s statements could range from US$368,000 ($544,000) to 2.8 million US$ ($4.1 million).

Ms. Carroll seeks unspecified damages.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers closed their case Thursday without calling witnesses, paving the way for closing arguments on May 8, after a break on Friday.

So far Mr Trump has not been in the Manhattan courtroom, but on Thursday he told reporters on a trip to Ireland that he would likely attend.

Mr Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said he could not have raped Ms Carroll because “she’s not my type” and called the affair politically motivated.

‘It’s Marla,’ Mr Trump mistakenly says of accuser’s photo

In a Thursday excerpt from the October video deposition of Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is unrelated to Judge Kaplan, Mr Trump also mistook Ms Carroll for his ex-wife in a black photograph and white which shows him talking to people at an event. .

“It’s Marla,” he said, referring to his second wife, Marla Maples.

When Ms Kaplan asked Mr Trumpif if he said the photo depicted Ms Maples, Mr Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba replied: “No, it’s Carroll.”

Lawyers for Ms Carroll have argued that the episode, made public in January, undermines Mr Trump’s argument that Ms Carroll was not his type.

Former advice columnist EJean Carroll claims she suffered reputational damage. (AP Photo: Seth Wenig)

In the deposition, taken last October at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr Trump reiterated his denials of raping Carroll, whom he called “mentally ill”.

“You know that’s not true too,” Mr Trump said, addressing Ms Kaplan. “You are also a political agent. You are a disgrace.”

Judge Kaplan warned last week that Mr Trump could face more legal trouble if he continued to discuss the case.

He did not respond to Trump’s final comments before the trial resumed on Thursday.

The trial is expected to continue next week.

Ms. Carroll, a former advice column at Elle magazine, said during three days of testimony and cross-examination that Trump pinned her against the wall in 1995 or 1996, put his fingers in her vagina and then inserted his penis.

Two of Ms Carroll’s longtime friends testified that Ms Carroll told them about the attack shortly after it happened and said they believed her.

Two other women also testified in support of Ms Carroll, saying Mr Trump sexually assaulted them in separate alleged incidents decades ago.

Mr. Trump has also denied the allegations. He accused Ms Carroll of making up the story to boost sales of a 2019 memoir in which she went public with her claims.

Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-06/donald-trump-deposition-video-released-civil-rape-trial/102312164 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos