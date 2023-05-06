When Jokowi does not want to go through the road prepared by the provincial government of Lampung, he chooses to go through the damaged road…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo did not want to use the road route which had been prepared by the provincial government of Lampung (Pemprov) during the inspection of the condition of the damaged roads in the central regency of Lampung on Friday (5/ 5/2023).

The President chose to take another route which was not the one that had been prepared.

This was conveyed by Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin when confirmed. Kompas.com, Friday afternoon.

Bey confirmed that an itinerary had already been prepared. There have been improvements to the road, but not permanent.

“It is not good to be completely repaired, but there are minor repairs which are not of a permanent nature. The president wants to use the road alignment whose condition has not been repaired. So the alignment is different from what was originally planned,” Bey said. .

“The hope is that the president can feel what it’s like to cross the damaged roads in Lampung. Because people have different types of vehicles. Some use cars, motorbikes, public transport, etc.” , he continued.

During the road trip on the damaged roads, said Bey, president Jokowi take a sedan mercy.

The car is a presidential vehicle for Jokowi.

“Even using Mercy, the President can still sense a damaged road going by, so he can sense what people are complaining about,” Bey said.

“While passing on the bumpy road on Friday morning, the car light came on. Because the road conditions were bumpy and full of potholes,” he explained.

Dock. Presidential Secretariat President Joko Widodo and Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan inspect damaged roads in South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province, Friday (5/5/2023). President Joko Widodo and Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan inspect damaged roads in South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province, Friday (5/5/2023).

Bey did not explain in detail which indicator was on, but the Presidential Security Force then suggested that the president change cars.

“Better not to take risks. Until recently, the president changed to a Jeep-type car. On the road to Seputih Raman, I just replaced it after the president explained to me the impression of pass over a damaged road,” explained Bey.

Jokowi’s impression of crossing a rutted road

Earlier, President Joko Widodo shared his impressions after driving through a number of roads in central Lampung, Lampung province, which were heavily damaged.

He conveyed this in response to questions from local and national journalists covering his activities in Lampung.

“The road was smooth, comfortable. I liked it,” Jokowi said with a smile, as reported by Kompas TV Live Friday afternoon.

The president was also asked if he had ever felt a jolt in his stomach while crossing damaged roads.

However, Jokowi pointed out that he loves everything.

In fact, Jokowi said Trade Minister (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan, who was in the same car as him, fell asleep while crossing the damaged road.

“I enjoyed it. Until Mr. Zul (Zulkifli Hasan) slept, I slept too. Yes, because it’s smooth, you can sleep in the car,” the head of state said in smiling.

Zulkifli Hasan, who was nearby, also smiled.

Earlier, President Jokowi visited the damaged Jalan Terusan Ryacudu road in South Lampung regency, Lampung province on Friday morning.

According to the photo description shared by the Bureaupers of the Presidential Secretariat, the Head of State shared a car with the Minister of Commerce who is also the General Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan during the crossing of the damaged road.

They were both sitting in the middle seat of a black presidential sedan with a red license plate reading Indonesia.

The moving car appeared to be moving slowly as it avoided medium to large potholes that were flooded with rainwater.

On the right side of the road, people can be seen accompanying Jokowi and Zulkifli on motorbikes together.

The audience also waved to the car window on the right side where Jokowi and Zulkifli were seated. They shouted “Pak Jokowi, Pak Jokowi” while driving.

From inside his car, the head of state was seen greeting people who greeted him.



