Politics
Chinese leader Xi Jinping urges country to seize opportunities of artificial intelligence to upgrade industry
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of developing China’s capacity in artificial intelligence (AI) for the second time in less than a fortnight, as the Sino-American technology race in the field of AI and semiconductors is accelerating.
At a key economic meeting on Friday, Xi said China should leverage its AI capabilities to help upgrade the country’s industrial system, Xinhua news agency reported.
Xi said China should seize the opportunities offered by new scientific and technological breakthroughs, such as AI, to build a “holistic, advanced and safe” modern industrial system. These remarks were made during a meeting of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs.
It was the second time in recent weeks that Xi has emphasized AI development. His comments come amid ongoing US moves to slow the development of AI in China by restricting exports to China of advanced semiconductors such as CPUs and GPUs, which are essential for training AI models. Sophisticated AIs.
“Accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system backed by the real economy is crucial for us to take a strategic lead in future development and international competition,” Xi said at the meeting, which was attended by other high-level Chinese leaders.
The US government is also paying attention to AI. President Joe Biden met with the CEOs of major artificial intelligence companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, on Thursday, making it clear that they must ensure their products are safe before they are publicly deployed.
At a separate April 28 meeting of the Politburo, the Xi-led Communist Party’s decision-making apparatus, Chinese leaders concluded that China should “pay attention to the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI), create an ecosystem for innovation while taking risk prevention into account”.
It was the first time Beijing had included a reference to AGI in a Politburo statement, reflecting the country’s mixed signals so far on its stance on ChatGPT-like services. It seems that while the advancement of AI is desired, there are also concerns about the consequences of such actions.
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, hailed as one of the “godfathers of AI”, warned earlier this week after resigning from Google that competition among tech giants was pushing companies to release new AI technologies at a dangerous rate, risking jobs and potentially allowing misinformation to spread. Cybersecurity experts have also chimed in, warning that generative AI like ChatGPT will be weaponized by crooks in a cybersecurity arms race.
ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has become the biggest AI success of the past decade, and many have hailed it as the “iPhone moment” of AI. Its ability to understand human languages and perform many white-collar tasks has raised fears that the human workforce will soon lose its competitive edge to AI. In China, ChatGPT-like services have become a buzzword among Chinese entrepreneurs, start-ups and big tech companies.
Search engine giant Baidu, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, video game company NetEase and artificial intelligence firm SenseTime have all launched their own ChatGPT-like services. Alibaba owns the post.
Despite the frenzy, China’s AI development faces obstacles due to the country’s tight control over free speech, as well as the US ban on buying advanced chips from China .
China’s Cyberspace Administration, the country’s internet watchdog, in April drafted new rules requiring generative AI developers to submit their products to a security assessment before being released to the public. This is designed to prevent content from violating Chinese laws that prohibit discussion of regime subversion, violence, or pornography.
This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century.
