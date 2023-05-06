PM Modi will attend the July 14 parade in Paris as guest of honor on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the July 14 parade in Paris this year as guest of honor on July 14, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

A contingent of Indian armed forces will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts, the ministry said in a statement.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, Prime Minister Modi has accepted the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the July 14 parade as guest of honour, he said .

Reacting to the announcement, Macron said in a tweet in French and Hindi: “Dear Narendra, it will be a pleasure for me to welcome you to Paris as guest of honor for the parade on July 14.”

Responding to Macron’s tweet, Modi said, “Thank you my friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to celebrating July 14 and our strategic partnership with you and the French people.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said Prime Minister Modi’s visit is expected to herald the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership by setting ambitious new goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries.

India and France have a common vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and defend the objectives and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

“This historic visit will also be a vehicle for joint initiatives to respond to the great challenges of our time, in particular climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s presidency of the G20,” the statement said.

In a series of tweets, the French Embassy highlighted special times for France and India and said it dates back to the French Revolution.

“This is an opportunity for the French to celebrate what unites them, in particular the values ​​of “liberty, equality, fraternity” which, incidentally, also appear in the preamble to the Indian Constitution! Every July 14, the Paris’ famous Champs-Elysées avenue hosts a military parade – not much different from the Republic Day parade on the way to Kartavya!” says the embassy.

France has been guest of honor at Republic Day five times since 1951, he added.

Prime Minister Modi will be the second Indian prime minister to be guest of honor on July 14 after Manmohan Singh in 2009, the embassy said.

“His presence in Paris is of particular significance as France and India celebrate 25 years of their strategic partnership this year. Indian and French troops will march side by side in the military parade in Paris. Such images speak louder what words about how close France and India are!” says the embassy.

Beyond the symbols, this visit also has a strong geopolitical significance – since 1947, France and India have always supported each other in good times and bad, he said.

“And through that trust, we’ve built an incredibly ambitious strategic partnership. From defense to the Indo-Pacific, from space to climate, and more: we’re working together to make our nations stronger and the world stronger. safe. This is the meaning of our partnership: fostering strategic autonomy in all areas and promoting a more just and rules-based global order. We are together for the long haul,” the embassy said on Twitter.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to France on July 14, we will celebrate our common achievements of the past 25 years and define our common ambitions for the next 25 years. Long live Franco-Indian friendship!” the French mission said in another tweet.