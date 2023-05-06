Can China replace the United States as the world’s leading power?









Update: May 06, 2023

Washington [US]May 6 (ANI): China seeks to replace the United States as the world’s leading power and remake the international system in its illiberal image, but will they succeed?

Jessica Chen Weiss, an author and China scholar at Cornell University, writing in The New York Times (NYT) said Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to thwart what he sees as efforts by the United States to “contain, surround and suppress” China. and said: “capitalism will inevitably perish and socialism will inevitably triumph”.

However, most communist states have collapsed and Chinese leaders fear they are next. Moreover, the Chinese economy today is more capitalist than Marxist and highly dependent on access to global markets.

China has fueled these fears by building up its military, siding with Russia, pressing disputed territorial claims and with its own rhetoric.

But such ideological proclamations are partly driven by insecurity. China’s long-term ambitions are hard to know with certainty, and they can change. But it’s far from clear that it can — or even seeks to — replace the United States as the world’s dominant power, Weiss said.

Xi and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) apparently see the United States as trying to keep China perpetually subordinate and vulnerable, opposing anything China does or advocates in an international system that Beijing says favors states. States and developed democracies.

However, China seems more determined to change aspects of a system it thrived in — making it safer for autocracy — rather than replacing it, the NYT reported.

Xi often presents this effort in his political slogans as the “Chinese dream” and a “shared future for mankind”. But debate continues in China about what these visions really mean and what costs and risks China should accept in its pursuit of global leadership.

US concerns often center on the legitimate fear that China might attack Taiwan. But despite threatening Chinese military drills meant to deter the self-governing island from moving closer to formal independence, many experts say Beijing still prefers to achieve its long-standing goal of “peaceful reunification” through measures other than war. Weiss said.

China could lose in the war and face international sanctions and supply chain disruptions. These would be economically and politically devastating, jeopardizing Xi’s main goals of regime security, domestic stability and national rejuvenation.

Doubts are growing that China, faced with economic headwinds and a declining population, can achieve its goal of overtaking the United States as the world’s largest economy, not to mention other leadership metrics. worldwide, the NYT reported.

It is widely recognized in China that it remains militarily, economically and technologically weaker than the United States and that further modernization depends on continued access to technology, capital and global markets under a stable economic order, Weiss said.

Without a doubt, China – whatever its trajectory – poses an enormous and complex political challenge for America. But exaggerating fears of an “existential struggle” increases the likelihood of conflict.

The United States must continue to deter and guard against more threatening Chinese behavior, including strengthening Taiwan’s ability to resist coercion, the NYT reported. (ANI)

