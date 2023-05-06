American Leaves is the successor to Jokowi’s favorite project!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The petrochemical company of the United States (US) Air Products and Chemicals has officially withdrawn from the project of which the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has always been proud. The project in question is the Downstream Dimethyl Ether (DME) Coal Project at Muara Enim, South Sumatra, which is included in the National Strategic Project (NSP). After the departure of Air Products, they also left the consortium with PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) and PT Pertamina (Persero). However, there are currently replacement companies interested in replacing Air Products. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Arifin Tasrif revealed that there was already interest in replacing the American company, namely a Chinese company. “At most there is China, but can China or not? I don’t know yet, later zone again,” Minister Arifin said while meeting in Gresik, East Java, as quoted on Saturday (6/5/2023). Minister Arifin also revealed the reasons why Air Products left the DME project consortium, among others, the company was more interested in investing in its country, namely the United States. “Air Products is more interested in investing in its country. Maybe (too long),” Minister Arifin said. Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has revealed that a Chinese company has offered to replace Air Products in a downstream coal project in Indonesia. He said his party would see the development of the business in May 2023. “If China offered itself yesterday, we will try to see in May,” he said during a press conference at the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, quoted on Friday (14/4/ 2023). In the meantime, there are still steps to take to find a replacement for Air Products. He also said that Air Products itself claims to use technology originating in China. “I think there are still stages where we can be more active. Air Products’ technology also comes from China,” he explained. As it is known, after the departure of a United States (US) petrochemical company from the downstream coal project in Dimethyl Ether (DME) some time ago, it is reported that many new investors have lined up for replace it. Previously, the special staff of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for Accelerating Infrastructure Development and Investments, Triharyo Soesilo, said that Chinese companies have the potential to become potential investors because they are large quantities of DME producers, reaching 12 million tonnes. “The biggest DME in China weighs 12 million tons there, so Pertamina’s experience is normal,” Triharyo said at the Pupuk Indonesia Clean Ammonia Forum (PICAF) 2023 event in Jakarta on Thursday (30 /3/2023). “A lot of (Chinese investors) are interested. PTBA should seek him out,” Triharyo said. Additionally, Triharyo has not ruled out the possibility that there is more than one new investor. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article This is a Chinese company that will replace the United States in RI’s DME project (heading/heading)



