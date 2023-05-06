I . . . Shouldn’t have returned the documents





Topline

Former President Donald Trump suggested on his Truth Social account that he should have ignored the Justice Department’s subpoena for the classified documents he kept at Mar-A-Lago and repeated his claims that he had done everything right when he brought a trove of top-secret documents to his estate in Florida on Friday as the DOJ steps up its investigation into the matter.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking at an event at his Mar-A-Lago… [+] at his home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Highlights

Referring to the issue of a documents hoax, Trump said he did everything right except that I probably shouldn’t have returned the documents until everything was sorted out.

The renewed defense comes a day after The New York Times reported that the DOJ had issued a new round of subpoenas in recent weeks to Mar-A-Lago employees as it investigated whether Trump had made efforts to hide or delete documents after the agency subpoenaed him for the records in 2022.

The DOJ also reportedly obtained testimony from a key insider who provided a photo of the storage room where Trump allegedly kept the documents, according to the Times, which reported that the new information marks a significant step forward for investigators.

The Justice Department also requested surveillance footage from Mar-A-Lago which appears to have been altered, according to the Times.

The findings could be based on possible obstruction charges against Trump, which the Justice Department for months believed had evidence to back it up, Bloomberg reported in October.

Trump addressed the potential charge on Friday, writing that you can’t have obstruction of justice if there is NO CRIME or, more so, if they ARE COMPRISING A CRIME!

Surprising fact

Federal prosecutors also subpoenaed the Trump Organization over matters related to Trump’s dealings with the Saudi-affiliated LIV golf league, which held tournaments at some of Trump’s courses, according to the Times. While the nature of the subpoenas is unclear, they suggest the investigation has widened to encompass Trump’s business practices, the Times noted.

Key Context

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after he failed to turn over all required documents to the National Archives and Records Administration after leaving the Oval Office. FBI agents searched Mar-A-Lago in August when they suspected Trump had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to submit all remaining records. The DOJ said the raid produced 13,000 documents, including 103 classified documents and 18 labeled top secret, some of which contained information about Iran’s nuclear program and intelligence-gathering operations in China, The Washington Post reported. Prosecutors have subpoenaed nearly all Mar-A-Lago employees as part of the investigation, The Times reported Friday.

What we don’t know

How investigations into the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence will unfold. The total number of classified documents found in Bidens’ possession is 22. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed former federal prosecutor Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the case. Attorneys for Pences said they also found a small number of documents at his home in Carmel, Indiana, in January. The FBI also conducted a voluntary search of the property and found an additional classified document.

