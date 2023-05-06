Relief for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and his wife Bushra Bibi. Twitter/PTI/FileIHC Says NAB Appeal Notices Have No Legal Effect. Said the NAB “will be free to issue further notices” to Imran Khan, his wife. Provisions of 2022 NAB Amendment Act not followed, court says

ISLAMABAD: The High Court in Islamabad said on Saturday that the opinions issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case, were illegal.

The former prime minister’s latest victory came when he and Bushra Bibi heard their arguments challenging notices of appeal issued on February 17 and March 16 by the anti-corruption watchdog.

Petitions filed under Section 19 of the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act of 2022 caused the court to declare the NAB’s notices of appeal unlawful, as well as disciplinary action against the petitioners based on the notice of appeal.

The seven-page verdict said notices of appeal sent by NAB had no legal effect.

He stated that it was needless to observe that the NAB will be free to issue further notices to the applicants in accordance with the observations made above as well as the relevant law.

Citing section 19(e) of the NAB Amendment Act 2022, the verdict said the provision of the section was not followed, making it mandatory to summon an individual as a accused or witness.

Further, the verdict stated that the High Court of Sindh also enunciated the principles in a case in 2007. These principles were endorsed by the Supreme Court in the Arsalan Iftikhar case, while the IHC also followed the principles in the Rukhsana Bangash case. , he added.

The principles laid down are as follows:

Whether a notice is issued to a suspect person in an investigation or investigation, and the nature of the allegations made against him (must be stated). The name and identity of the complainant; if the NAB has opened an investigation/enquiry, this should be stated in the notice. Documents, if any, requested from a person called as a suspect or witness (should be indicated). If a person is called as a witness, this should be indicated in the notice of appeal. If the custodian of a material document or record is called for review, the notice of appeal must state the details of the documents and record. The date, time and place where the called person should appear (must be indicated). Any other relevant information (must be indicated).

With the aforementioned submissions, the court dismissed the motions filed by Khan and his wife.

