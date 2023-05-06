Donald Trump criticizes Joe Biden for not having attended the coronation of Charles





Former US President Donald Trump is “surprised” that Harry, the youngest son of Britain’s soon-to-be-crowned King Charles III, has been invited to the grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

The drama surrounding the British royal family also caught the attention of the former American president. Trump said he did not expect Harry to attend his father’s coronation.

In an interview on Wednesday with London-based GB News, Trump said Elizabeth was treated disrespectfully by Meghan, and added there was “no reason” for it.

“To be honest, I was surprised that Harry was invited,” Trump said. “He said terrible things, when you see what he said, and the book was just…to me, it was horrible.”

Trump, who is in the middle of his third presidential campaign, said if he were president now he would have attended the coronation. He also said Biden’s absence showed disrespect and speculated that it was due to the president’s physical abilities.

“I think it’s hard for him to do it physically,” Trump said. “I was very surprised. I think it’s very disrespectful of him not to be there.”

On Saturday, King Charles III will be officially crowned with his wife Camilla, in the country’s first coronation in 70 years. Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September and was crowned in 1953.

The London event is set to be televised around the world, including in Britain’s former colonies despite the burgeoning anti-colonial sentiments associated with Britain’s checkered imperial record.

Politicians from around the world will be present as well as members of the royal family, including Harry. From India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be present.

Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020. The couple dropped bombshells about how they would have suffered in the line of duty in a Netflix docuseries and in Harry’s memoir,’ Spare”, published earlier this year.

Meghan will not be accompanying her husband on Saturday. Buckingham Palace has confirmed she will be staying at the couple’s California home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

