IHC order says NAB opinion against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi ‘unlawful’





PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The High Court in Islamabad ruled on Saturday that National Accountability Bureaus (NAB) notices summoning Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were unlawful in the Toshakhana case.

NAB notices of appeal have no legal status, the court said in its verdict.

The February 17 and March 16 notices do not comply with the law, the order reads.

The court order, issued by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar, came after the head of the PTI and the former first lady challenged the IHC’s opinions.

Last month, IHC issued a notice to NAB for summoning Khan and his wife, into the case without following standard operating procedures (SOPs). The summoned Rawalpindi branch anti-corruption bodies had summoned the couple on March 9.

Bushra Bibi’s petition asked the court to have the NAB notices of appeal declared illegal. He asked the court to suspend the investigation by modifying the investigation until the final decision in the Toshakhana case and also to suspend the disciplinary measures against the petitioners based on the notices of appeal.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption watchdog, in its advice to the former prime minister who was ousted from office after a vote of no confidence in April last year, wrote: The competent authority has taken knowledge of an offense allegedly committed by the accused under the provisions of the NAO, 1999.

The investigative proceedings revealed that during the tenure of the PTI President as Prime Minister, he retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

In its ruling, the IHC said it need not be mentioned that the NAB is free to issue a new opinion.

There are no restrictions on NAB from sending new notices as required by law, the order reads.

The seven-page verdict further stated that it was needless to observe that the NAB will be free to issue further notices to the petitioners in accordance with the observations made above as well as the relevant law.

Citing section 19(e) of the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022, the verdict said the provision of the section was not followed, making it mandatory to summon an individual as a defendant or witness.

Further, the verdict stated that the High Court of Sindh also enunciated the principles in a case in 2007. These are the principles endorsed by the Supreme Court in the Arsalan Iftikhar case, while the IHC also followed the principles of the Rukhsana case. Bangash case, he added.

The principles set out in the cited case state that the notice must contain the following elements:

If a notice is issued to a suspected person in an investigation or investigation, the nature of the allegations made against them. The name and identity of the complainant; if the NAB has initiated an inquiry/inquiry, this should be stated. Documents, if any, requested from the person called as a suspect or witness. If the person is called as a witness, this will be stated in the notice of appeal. If the custodian of any material document or record is called for review, the notice of appeal must state this together with details of the documents and record. Date, time and place, where the called person must appear.

Any other relevant information. With the aforementioned submissions, the court dismissed the motions filed by Khan and his wife.

The notice, as ordered by the court, must state who was called as an accused or as a witness, as well as state the nature of the allegations and the name and address of the complainant.

NAB shall mention in the notice if it initiates the action itself, the order indicated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1067601-ihc-order-terms-nab-notice-against-imran-khan-buhsra-bibi-illegal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos