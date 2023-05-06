Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates King Charles on his coronation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan, Xi’s wife, sent a message congratulating King Charles III and Queen Camilla on his coronation to the British throne.

Charles was crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremony for seven decades, a lavish display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

In their message, Xi and Peng said the world is undergoing profound and complex transformations and the international community faces many unprecedented challenges.

China and the UK, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should adopt a long-term and strategic vision to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, they said.

The Chinese side is ready to work with Britain to strengthen friendship between the two peoples, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and the rest of the world. world with stability and mutually beneficial Sino-British relations.

Before a congregation of around 100 world leaders and millions of viewers, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old crown of St Edward on his head. of Charles as he sat on a 14th Century Throne in Westminster Abbey.

The historic and solemn event dates back to the time of William the Conqueror’s 74-year-old predecessor in 1066.

