Simon Case bitter of damage by association with Boris Johnson





Simon Case is bitter that his closeness to Boris Johnson has undermined his reputation, sources who have spoken to him have said. The senior British civil servant is said to believe his association with the former prime minister hurt his career due to controversies such as partygate and the appointment of Richard Sharp as chairman of the BBC. Mr Case had enjoyed a distinguished career in academia and public service when he was appointed Cabinet Secretary in September 2020 at the age of 41, becoming the youngest holder of the post in a century. However, since then he has had to weather many media storms, from the Downing Street exit party scandal to the revelation that he had mocked Cabinet ministers in WhatsApp messages sent during the pandemic. In recent weeks he has again found himself in the spotlight due to his involvement in the events which led to Mr Sharp’s resignation as BBC chairman. Mr Sharp was forced to step down for not revealing he had met Mr Case to arrange a meeting with a businessman who wanted to provide Mr Johnson with an £800,000 loan guarantee. The Cabinet Secretary was also criticized for his handling of the case. “Swept Away in Boris’s Maelstrom” A source said Mr Case privately admitted that Mr Johnson’s cavalier attitude to convention had damaged him by association, adding that the Cabinet Secretary was bitter about it. This was corroborated by a second source, who said Mr Case was not alone in believing that being dragged into Boris’ maelstrom had not gone well for him. However, the source said Mr Case was partly responsible for the problems that had befallen him. It’s not like he doesn’t know what Boris Johnson looks like, the source said. He probably entered it with his eyes wide open. The source claimed that Mr Case had accepted the post of Cabinet Secretary too early in his career. He did not come to work with the experience of running large Whitehall departments etc, the source said. The fact that he was left where he was left, it is unrealistic for him to blame that solely on the association with Boris Johnson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/05/06/simon-case-bitter-boris-johnson-association/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

