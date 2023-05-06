Erdogan’s persecution of journalists does not stop at Turkey’s borders

Journalists critical of the Turkish government, including the hundreds of people living in self-imposed exile in European countries, have feared for their safety for years. The Turkish authorities stop at nothing in their attempts to intimidate them, be it threats, armed attacks, trying them in absentia, getting Interpol to target them with red notices or depriving them of consular services.

Turkey needs a new political climate that respects journalists’ rights and press freedom both at home and abroad. We urge future Turkish leaders to end the intolerable harassment that for years has threatened the safety of many Turkish journalists living in self-imposed exile.

Erol Onderoglu

RSF representative in Türkiye

Examples abound of the aggressive methods used to harass Turkish journalists who have fled abroad. Among the victims are Akin maturewho was granted political asylum in the UK after a trial dating back to 1995 and who now has British nationality as well as Turkish nationality.

Olgun was held in preventive detention for more than a month after his arrest on the Greek island of Kos on October 13, 2022 because Turkish authorities persuaded Interpol to issue him a red notice and were requesting his extradition. His offence? Simply sharing on social media reports that President Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak had moved to London after stepping down as Treasury and Finance Minister.

The persecution to which Can Dndarthe former editor of the daily Republic (Republic), suffered for years illustrates the variety of methods used by the Turkish authorities to silence journalists. Dndar fled to Germany in 2016 and founded the Turkish language news site Shrunk (We are free) after being imprisoned in Turkey in November 2015 for a report in Republic denouncing Erdogan’s arms deliveries to groups in Syria, then being the target of an armed attack outside the Istanbul courthouse after his release.

At the end of 2020, Dndar was sentenced in absentia to 27 years and 6 months in prison for having obtained information relating to the State for the purpose of political or military espionage and supporting the illegal organization of Fethullah Glen, the person considered by the Turkish authorities. as the mastermind of the failed coup against Erdogan in July 2016.

But that’s not all. Dndar is also facing additional jail time for posting a video on Shrunk on March 1, 2017 about the same case of supplying arms to groups in Syria. He could also be sentenced to life in prison in connection with false allegations of support for the massive Gezi Park protests in Istanbul in the spring of 2013. And, since September 2022, he has been under judicial investigation for insulting the president in a YouTube comment referring to statements by an exiled organized crime leader about political corruption and the lack of justice in Turkey.

Erk Acarerformer columnist for the left-wing daily BirGn (Day), who has exposed cases of corruption and abuse in Turkey, was the target of a knife attack on July 7, 2021 at his home in Germany, where he has lived since 2017 to escape arbitrary prosecution in Turkey in connection with his work as a journalist. The perpetrators of this armed attack have not been identified, but it is suspected that they were supporters of Turkey’s ruling AKP party.

In recent years, physical attacks have also been committed against Turkish journalists based in Sweden, accused by the Turkish authorities of belonging to the movement led by Fethullah Glen, the alleged mastermind of the failed 2016 coup.

Diplomatic pressure, blackmail

Ragip Zarakoluwriter and columnist for the left-wing daily Universal (Universal) who has lived in Sweden since 2012, has reason to be concerned. His name is on the list of terrorists whose extradition the Turkish government is asking for in exchange for the lifting of its veto on Swedish membership of NATO. Before fleeing to Turkey, Zarakolu was charged with belonging to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). And, in December 2019, a Turkish court ordered the partial seizure of his property in an attempt to force him to return.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) nonetheless ruled in September 2020 that Zarakolus’ imprisonment in Turkey for five months at the end of 2011 was arbitrary. Turkish authorities also accuse him of praising the 2016 coup attempt and threatening President Erdogan in an editorial published on May 5, 2020 in the daily Universaland on Not needed anymorea news site created by Turkish journalists based in Germany.

Other Turkish journalists, like Child of Kenesa supporter of the Glen movement, are on the list of terrorists Turkey wants Sweden to extradite.

Many Turkish journalists based in Europe have told RSF that the Turkish authorities deprive them of consular services, such as passport extensions, if they face legal proceedings or a warrant in Turkey. As a result, some journalists have been forced to seek political asylum. They understand Fehim Tastekina well-known Middle East expert and columnist for the NewspaperWall news site that has lived in voluntary exile in France since January 2017.

Dozens of other journalists, such as Kutlu Esendemir, Agca Barracks, Metin Cihan And Ertugrul Maviogluhave been forced to live abroad for years due to the many threats journalists face in Turkey.