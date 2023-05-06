Trump responds to questions about the alleged rape of E. Jean Carroll: video – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump has not mounted much of his defense in the defamation and assault case brought by E. Jean Carroll against the former president. In fact, his lawyers told the court earlier this week that they would not present any defense and that Trump would not appear at the track, during which Carroll has already given powerful testimony that Trump would have him. raped in a department store. locker room almost 30 years ago.

Trump, however, gave a deposition. The former president’s testimony has already been made public, but the court released video Friday of his responses to questions from Carroll’s lawyers.

The video, which is 48 minutes long, shows a disturbed Trump dismissing Carroll and her allegations against him. In one clip, he hints that Carroll enjoyed being sexually abused by him, twisting comments she made to Anderson Cooper during a 2019 interview.

“Did she say in that interview that she liked being sexually assaulted by you?” Trump is asked.

“Well, she said something along those lines,” Trump replied. “I think she said rape was sexy.”

Trump has denied raping Carroll, repeatedly saying she was not his “type”. During this time, he took Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples.

Trump also addressed the leaked Access Hollywood tape before the 2016 election. Trump reads what he said on the tape, including his comment that “when you’re a star” you “can grab ’em by the pussy, you can do anything”.

“Historically, that’s been true with stars,” Trump replies.

“Is it true that they can grab women by the pussy?”

“If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s mostly true — not always, but mostly,” Trump says. “Unfortunately or fortunately.” Tendency

Trump’s lawyer may have told Judge Lewis Kaplan he would not appear in court, but Trump insisted to reporters abroad on Thursday that he would “probably” attend the trial. “I’m going to go back and I’m going to confront her because listen, this woman is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed in our country,” he said.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, reportedly said “no” when asked if Trump would indeed do that. “I know you understand what I’m dealing with,” he explained to Judge Kaplan during a parallel conservation on Thursday.

