pm modi bengaluru roadshow: PM Narendra Modi launches Bengaluru roadshow, traffic on some roads impacted; Details here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a roadshow in Bangalore on Saturday May 6, ahead of the Karnataka elections on Wednesday May 10, 2023. The roadshow will travel a 26 km route and Bengaluru Police have issued a traffic advisory for roads. to be avoided for traffic and safety reasons, with timetables for each route. Here are all the details of the roads impacted during the PM Modis roadshow in Bangalore. What routes will Prime Minister Narendra Modi take in Bangalore? On Saturday, PM Modis Bengaluru’s roadshow will pass through the central, southern, western and northwestern regions of the city. As per the notice, the convoy will depart from the Millenium Brigade in the 7th phase area of ​​JP Nagar in Bengaluru and pass through parts of Jayanagar. Afterwards, the Prime Minister will pass through South End Circle, Madhavarao Circle and Dodda Ganapathi Temple Junction, after which his entourage will proceed to Mysore Circle. What routes/routes will be impacted during the PM Modis roadshow in Bangalore? It has been advised to avoid the following routes between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., after which time traffic should ease. It was advised to avoid Raj Bhavan Road; Ramana Maharshi Road; Mehkri Circle; Layout RBI, JP Nagar; Rose Garden Road, JP Nagar 15th Cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross; Circle Sirsi; JJ Nagar; Binny Mill Road; South End Circle; Shalini land; Circle of Armugam; Bull Temple Road; Ramakrishna Ashrama; Uma Theatre; Chamarajpet Main Road, TR Mill; Balekayi Mandi; KP Agrahara; Magadi main road; Cholarapalya; Circle MC; west of Chord Road; MC Layout, 1st Cross Road, MC Layout-Nagarabhavi Road; BGS ground; Havanur junction; 8th Main Road and 15th Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar; Junction of Shankara Mutt; Modi Hospital Road; Navarang Junction; MKK road; Circle of Malleswaram; Sampige Road and Sankey Road. During the PM tour, emergency vehicles and ambulances will be able to pass unhindered. Traffic will be diverted for the general public so as not to disturb anyone. FAQs: Q1: When is PM Narendra Modis roadshow in Bangalore?

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ road show in Bangalore will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Q2: When will Karnataka state elections be held in 2023?

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

