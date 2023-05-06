Politics
Brexit heckling leaves Charles III in the UK in search of the body and soul that goes under the crown | International
This weekend, the United Kingdom celebrates the coronation of Charles III. Once the festivities are over, the country will have to get back to the arduous task of searching for the body and soul that hides under the crown. The earthquake that is Brexit has left the UK in need of major rebuilding and as it stands there does not appear to be a defined and shared halfway vision on the way to go about it. Not even a vague glimpse, in truth.
There is no doubt that the country is in better shape today than just six months ago. Then she was in the midst of the profound upheaval caused by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a true unifying force for the nation, and the abrupt fall of Prime Minister Liz Truss, after less than two months in office. Moreover, Truss’ tenure blink and miss you had followed the eccentric and highly questionable leadership of Boris Johnson. Far from dominating the waves, Britain was completely at their mercy, adrift at sea with no one at the helm.
Today, the coronation offers a symbol of continuity and institutional stability. And in Downing Street there is a prime minister, Rishi Sunak, who is more competent and pragmatic than his predecessors. Sunak reversed Truss’ ridiculous economic measures, eased the UK-EU dispute over Northern Ireland’s status and curbed radical plans to massively dump EU regulations that are still in force in the country despite leaving the bloc. The war in Ukraine has helped raise awareness that now is not the time to mess around and that it is a good idea if European democracies work together. Brussels clearly sees in Sunak a more serious and competent personality than his predecessors. This will probably facilitate the search for solutions to a number of other outstanding questions. Gibraltar is one of them.
Chasms have grown between England and the other nations of the United Kingdom, between young and old, between town and country.
But let’s not kid ourselves either. Compared to the leadership of the likes of Johnson, Truss, Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg, it’s sometimes hard to believe that an advanced democracy really gave them so much power and influence. Sunak is a step forward. But he is far from developing a vision for the future of the country that really has a chance of sticking. And, as this week’s local elections showed, large swaths of the electorate have no faith in the Conservative Party. Moreover, while Sunak shows pragmatism and a certain moderation in certain areas, he adopts positions on migration that are practically far-right. And on social issues, he displays a deep, deep conservatism. Labor, meanwhile, seems determined to cultivate a position of calculated ambiguity, in order to avoid wasting a lead in the polls that we see is the product of Tory calamities.
In the meantime, it’s pretty clear that Charles III is not, and probably won’t become, a match for Elizabeth II when it comes to bringing together a society with gaping wounds and deep divisions. The code name for the Queen’s death was London Bridge is down. Judging by his background and personality, it’s unlikely the new king can fill in the gaps like his mother did.
The United Kingdom is a country in bad economic shape. It has the worst growth forecasts in the G7; has a high inflation rate which is worse than many comparable countries; and has seen the biggest decline in labor force participation of any G7 member since the start of the pandemic, with 500,000 more people inactive in the labor market.
But, above all, the UK must rebuild on cracked and marred foundations as it seeks to mend its internal differences. This Brexit is largely due to a toxic political campaign brimming with insidiousness, lies and polarizing maneuvers that have left deep scars on British society. Chasms have grown between England and the other nations of the United Kingdom, between young and old, between town and country. The search for common ground, for a new identity, is never easy, but this particular backdrop makes it an even greater order. What kind of society does the UK want to be? What place does he want to occupy in the world? Brexiters have been very clear on how to blow it all up; but, as we have seen, they did not know how to put everything back in place.
It goes without saying that the UK is not alone in facing the complex task of finding its identity in such ordeal and changing times. Other countries are also undergoing similar trials and tribulations. And how many of us, deep in our hearts, fully know who we are or who we want to be? Have you given this much thought lately? The answer will not be found on the screens of our smartphones, computers, iPads or televisions. And, in the UK, the answer will not be found in the crowning glory.
