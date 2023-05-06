Trump returns to CNN, testing CEO Chris Licht’s rules





U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a commercial break during an hour-long live NBC News forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 15, 2020.

carlos barria | Reuters

When Chris Licht took over as CNN’s general manager last year, he made a promise to viewers.

“The analogy I like to use is that some people like rain, some people don’t like rain. We should leave room for that. it’s not raining,” Licht said in an October interview. with CNBC.

Licht was talking about CNN guests and panelists pushing misinformation, like lies about voter fraud, when he made the comment.

On Wednesday, CNN will host former President Donald Trump to participate in a town hall. This appears to be a case where Licht bent his own rules. Obviously, CNN has different standards for Trump than the Trump spokespersons who roam the cable news networks as daily guests.

Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Hundreds of his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s victory after Trump told them in a speech “if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.”

CNN promised to hold Trump accountable during the town hall.

“President Trump is the Republican frontrunner, and our job, despite his unique situation, is to do what we do best,” a CNN spokesperson said. “Ask tough questions, follow up and hold it accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices.”

Invite Trump on CNN

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and board member John Malone, have openly stated that CNN should be less of an “advocacy network” and more of a middle-of-the-road news network than they considered when Jeff Zucker was in charge for Trump’s years as president.

“He should be,” Zaslav said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when asked about Trump’s appearance at the town hall. “He’s the Republican favorite. He has to be on.”

CNN is opting for a live town hall rather than a taped interview with Trump that could then be vetted before airing. It would be a safer way to go, but live town hall is likely to bring higher ratings to CNN, which has hemorrhaged viewers amid programming changes.

Trump heavily skewed his media appearances towards Republican-leaning Fox News during his presidency. He participated in an NBC town hall, hosted by Savannah Guthrie, in October 2020.

CNN is taking notes on the event as it prepares for Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. Guthrie consistently challenged Trump on his propensity for spreading false information, at one point telling him, “You’re the president, you’re not, like, somebody’s crazy uncle.”

CNN’s Town Hall will be hosted by Kaitlan Collins, co-anchor of CNN’s new morning show. Collins served as CNN’s chief White House correspondent during the Trump administration.

“We have split the government. We need to hear both voices,” Zaslav said on CNBC on Friday. “Republicans are on CNN, and Democrats are on CNN. All voices should be heard on CNN.”

WATCH: Full CNBC interview with Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav. Discovery

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/05/trump-cnn-town-hall-disinformation-rule.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos