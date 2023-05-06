Karnataka election: Prime Minister Modi organizes a 26 km mega tour in Bangalore | India News





BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru where he covers a distance of 26 km in about three and a half hours. The roadshow started around 10 a.m. and will end around 1:30 p.m. While the roadshow was originally scheduled for May 7, the schedule has been changed keeping in mind the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exam. Union State Minister Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday that a 10km-long road show will be held on May 7. The BJP planned the roadshow very strategically as it passed through parts of southern and central Bengaluru, touching around a dozen segments of the Assembly. Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. The BJP has made huge arrangements for the roadshow. While barricades were placed on the sides of the roads, the entire 26km stretch was decorated in saffron hues and party flags. “Previously we said on May 6th that there will be a 10km road show, and on May 7th it will be 26km. Now we will be holding a 26km long distance on May 6th from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground at South Bengaluru at Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a shorter one of about 10 km between Kempegowda Statue at Thippasandra and Trinity Circle, will be held on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Karandlaje said yesterday. The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled for May 7. Live : @Narendra Modi ” ” . #NammaBengaluralliNammaModi #PoornaBahumata4BJP https://t.co/hi10nJbmsf

BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 6, 2023 Not only that, many top BJP leaders are campaigning in the state today as the snap ballot ends on May 8. These include Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. , Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda excluding senior state leaders, notably CM BS Bommai and BS Yediyurappa. Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Modi campaigned intensively in the state and held an unscheduled roadshow in Tumakuru. Prime Minister Modi has explained the need for a ‘dual-engine’ government in Karnataka, saying HAL’s largest helicopter factory in Tumakuru in Asia bears witness to the presence of the same party governments in the Center and in the State. Addressing a public meeting in Ballari ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress. On the other hand, top Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will also campaign in the state. Former CM Siddaramaiah and State Congress Speaker DK Shivakumar will also campaign in the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/karnataka-election-pm-modis-26-km-mega-roadshow-today-senior-bjp-leaders-in-state-2603609.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

