Donald Trump regrets returning classified documents





Former President Donald Trump has defended keeping classified documents in his possession and said he probably shouldn’t have returned the documents until “everything was sorted out”.

Trump took the classified documents from the White House when he left office and received a subpoena in May last year requiring him to return any classified documents he had in his possession. However, the former president ignored the subpoena that led to the FBI raid last August when agents seized hundreds of documents bearing ‘classified’ marks from his Mar-a-Lago Florida home. after Attorney General Merrick Garland’s approval.

Even though Trump is currently under investigation for illegal possession of the documents, the former president has maintained his innocence and has repeatedly lambasted the FBI and the Justice Department. He also claimed to have declassified these documents before taking them home.

In an article on Truth Social on Friday, Trump compared his situation to that of President Joe Biden who kept classified documents dating back to when he was vice president under the Obama administration. Classified documents were found earlier this year at his home in Delaware as well as at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. Other classified documents were found next to a Corvette in the garage of his home.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump defended keeping classified documents in his possession and said he probably shouldn’t have returned the documents until everything was cleared up. Spencer Platt/Getty

Following the discovery, Garland appointed U.S. attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the records Biden was keeping. Biden and members of his staff at the White House said they were cooperating fully with investigators in the case after the discovery.

“The Special ‘Prosecutor’ is harassing and threatening my people over the document hoax, while NOTHING is being done regarding Crooked Joe Biden’s MANY TIMES MORE documents, especially those stored in CHINATOWN and Delaware. A other RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, Witch Hunt style Under the Presidential Records Act, I did everything right, except I probably shouldn’t have returned the documents until everything was sorted out. I had every right to have them, with the right, too, to declassify…” Trump wrote on Friday.

After the FBI recovered the classified documents, Trump’s office told Just the News it had a “standing order” to declassify documents containing sensitive information so he could bring them to his home in Florida, but former Department of Justice (DOJ) official Mary McCord said she couldn’t find “a plausible argument that he made the conscious decision of each of them to declassify them before he left.” , and added that the former president had no authority to declassify the information after leaving office.

Documents seized from Trump’s residence allegedly included information on nuclear programs and highly classified programs. One of Trump’s attorneys said in June that all classified documents had been turned over, but the FBI found evidence to suggest he was still keeping more sensitive records.

Jack Smith was appointed special adviser in November to oversee the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly criticized authorities for taking the documents from his home. In December, he told Truth Social that “under the Presidential Records Act and the very well-established Clinton socks case, the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and the taking of documents and numerous other items were ILLEGAL. Everything should be returned, immediately!”

While some have opposed Trump for keeping the documents, some of his allies have defended him, including Representative Mike Turner, a Republican from Ohio, who in January pointed out the difference between Trump’s document situations. and Biden.

“President Trump’s house should not have been raided. That’s the huge difference between here and President Biden’s situation,” said Turner, who is the senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who served in the Trump administration, warned that Trump should be worried about being investigated for allegedly mishandling classified documents. During an appearance on ABC News’ This Week last month, Barr said Trump “has no right to these documents” because they belong to the government and prosecutors have “really good evidence there.”

Newsweek emailed Trump’s media office for comment.

