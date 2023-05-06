CNN can’t give Donald Trump undisputed airtime





Count on us to celebrate with enthusiasm the World Press Freedom Day, celebrated this week. Around the world, too many journalists are punished, imprisoned and even killed for having dared to hold up the powerful. As another newspaper put it, democracy dies in darkness; the flip side of this credo is that it can only thrive when the lights are on and the windows are open.

But, to fit the words once said to a fictional photographer for an imaginary New York newspaper, with freedom comes responsibility. The press can say what it wants, but it must understand the implications of the choices it makes.

That brings us to CNN’s New Hampshire Donald Trump town hall on May 10. It’s reasonable that the network wants the leading Republican presidential candidate, a former commander-in-chief who holds a 36-point lead in the primary polls (Are Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson getting prime time, too?). But it is imperative that those in control of the prosecution ensure that Trump is asked tough questions and challenge him when he lies and misrepresents the 2020 election results or anything else.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at I-80 Speedway May 1, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska.

Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

When then-candidate Trump ran for president in 2015 and 2016, the press could not look away. He said we should build a wall and make Mexico pay, ban Muslims from traveling to America, and other things that both appalled responsible Americans and fueled his political rise.

We are not suggesting for a minute that these statements were unnewsworthy or should have led to a press blackout. Political reporters should convey what competitive candidates say, whether good, bad or indifferent, is called educating the public, even when the speaker is aiming his vitriol at those same reporters. What was neither necessary nor wise was for networks, including CNN, to give Trump hour after hour of free, unfiltered airtime, as they have done in rally after rally. (A Trump Saturday Night Live hosting gig in November 2015 was also, to say the least, ill-advised.)

Kaitlan Collins will moderate. It’s his job to make sure the event is good journalism, not just for the ratings.

Year Unknown: Workers clear overgrown ground near Broad Street Station.

18/12/1956: Towering trees – Two of Richmond’s tallest indoor Christmas trees are in place and lightened – one at Broad Street Station.

06/09/1962 (cut line): There will no longer be free parking for motorists at Broad Street Station. The temporary toll booth shown has been installed at the Robinson Street entrance to the station parking lot to collect parking fees from motorists. A permanent stand is under construction near the current stand. The Davis. The street entrance has been blocked off to prevent cars from entering the lot from that side.

18/07/1967: Broad Street Station.

12-11-1970: Broad Street Station, looking west about 7 a.m.

4/23/1969 (cut line): Magnolias bloom amid columns at Broad Street Station. Mrs. WK Norman lends a hand.

06-08-1951 (cut line): View shows damage to the dome on the west side of Broad Street station. The removal of the tiles, broken in last week’s slide, will begin today.

06-04-1951 (cut line): Dome of Broad Street Station after the tiles fall. Lightning would have caused the concrete to collapse.

24/10/1942: Broad Street station.

20/05/1972: Broad Street Station.

15/11/1975 (cutline): The last passenger train bids its musical farewell at Broad Street station. Fanfare of seven musicians gathered to note the occasion with ‘Auld Lang Syne.’

5/20/1946 (cut line): A Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railway train leaves Broad Street Station heading for Washington.

10/12/1970 (cut line): Works from Broad Street Station looking west around 7.15am.

12-10-1970 (cut line): Passengers and station staff discuss stopping train travel at Broad Street station at around 7.30am this morning.

04-01-1944 (cut line): Service for the military — A member of the 1345th Service Unit, Richmond Military Police Battalion (in stand) instructs visiting service members at a new stand in information for the military set up at Broad Street Station. A similar stand is in operation at the Main Street station.

23/05/1957 (cut line): Broad Street Station.

07/08/1951 (cut line): Repairs to the facade of Broad Street Station – The maze of scaffolding in front of Broad Street Station is used by workmen carrying out routine work on the limestone building of the ‘Indiana. It is the first time that the mortar between the stone blocks has been worked on since the construction of the building. The work is being done during the repair of the station’s dome. There is only one way left to enter from the front of the building – through the barely visible tunnel in the center of the scaffolding.

