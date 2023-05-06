Politics
Smooth until you fall asleep in the car
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo visited Lampung province on Friday (5/5/2023).
Arrival From Jokowi to Lampung one of them is to directly check the physical condition of damaged roads in the region.
During this visit, Jokowi did not want to take the road route that had been prepared by the provincial government of Lampung (Pemprov).
Jokowi instead chose to take another path that was not the one that had been prepared.
The street Jokowi passed was Jalan Canal Ryacudu, Marga Agung, Jati Agung District, South Lampung Regency.
During his trip, Jokowi, who was using the official Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard vehicle, was seen crossing a badly damaged asphalt road.
Read also : Jokowi prefers to pass the damaged roads instead of the routes prepared by the provincial government of Lampung
Not only are the large potholes filled with water, but most of the road has suffered asphalt peeling.
In the video circulating, the official vehicle transporting Jokowi with Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan is seen struggling to rush down the damaged road on which it passes. It was so bad that Jokowi’s car got stuck.
After checking the road condition, Jokowi hinted that the road he was on was so smooth that he fell asleep.
Refuse to board the helicopter
During this visit, it was later learned that Jokowi had been offered a helicopter ride to inspect damaged roads in Lampung.
However, Jokowi declined the offer as he could not feel the damaged road observing it from a helicopter.
“The president was offered a helicopter, but instead he asked, ‘If I take a helicopter, how can you smell the damaged roads?'” the protocol assistant, secretariat of the the press and media of President Bey Machmudin.
The former Solo mayor eventually opted to get in the car during a series of working visits to Lampung.
“When I heard I was going to use the helicopter, ‘no need, you don’t need to use the helicopter, I’ll just drive there,'” Bey said.
Change car
In this review, it is also known that the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) suggested replacing the Mercy sedan that Jokowi was driving.
The suggestion arose after the Mercy sedan’s warning light came on while driving through the damaged road.
Due to these conditions, Jokowi eventually changed his official vehicle from the Mercy sedan to the Jeep.
“While passing on the bumpy road on Friday morning, the car light came on. Because the road conditions were bumpy and full of holes,” Bey said.
Also Read: Jokowi switches to driving a jeep to cross damaged roads in Lampung, presidential car lights come on
Bey did not explain in detail what the indicator was on. However, the Paspampres suggested against taking the risk.
“Better not to take risks. So, recently, the president replaced a Jeep-type car. On Jalan Seputih Raman just replaced it, after the president explained the feeling of passing on a damaged road,” said said Bey.
Soft for sleeping
After directly checking the condition of the damaged roads in Lampung, Jokowi shared his impressions.
Jokowi hinted that the damaged road that was traversed was smooth and pleasant to enjoy.
“The road was smooth, comfortable. I liked it,” said Jokowi, as quoted by Kompas TV.
Jokowi was also asked if he had ever felt a jolt in his stomach while crossing a damaged road. However, Jokowi pointed out that he loves everything.
Also read: Jokowi sacrifices damaged roads in Lampung: the road is smooth, Mr. Zulhas and I are asleep
In fact, Jokowi said that Zulkifli Hasan, who was in the same car as him, fell asleep crossing the damaged road.
“I enjoyed it. Until Mr. Zul (Zulkifli Hasan) slept, I slept too. Yes, because it’s smooth, you can sleep in the car,” the head of state said in smiling.
Satire to the Governor of Lampung
Indonesia’s Al Azhar University political observer Ujang Komarudin said Jokowi was taunting Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi.
The insinuation was linked to Jokowi’s statement that the damaged road he was on was so smooth that he fell asleep along the way.
According to Ujang, Jokowi’s statement was very clear as a direct form of satire for Arinal because he was unable to repair damaged roads.
“I see this as part of a clear form of satire for the governor of Lampung who is seen as incapable of building infrastructure (roads) even though roads are the main infrastructure for people’s economic activities,” Ujang said. at Kompas.com, Friday.
According to Ujang, the condition of the damaged roads that have not been repaired is having a negative impact on the community’s economic activities.
In addition, the condition of the damaged road is also very dangerous for the safety of people passing through it.
Therefore, he considered what Jokowi had done during his visit to be positive.
“I see it is good that the President is directly observing the facts on the ground and I see it is a real satire of Jokowi for the Governor of Lampung as he is deemed incapable of repairing the damaged road,” he said. -he adds.
(Author: Dian Erika Nugraheny | Editor: Sabrina Asril)
|
