Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal dares PM Narendra Modi: Hang me publicly if corruption paisa is found against me

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday his government had launched an all-out war on corruption and vigilant detectives were abuzz to catch corrupt rulers who had plundered the state in the past.

Mann was speaking after he and AAP National Officer Arvind Kejriwal dedicated 80 Aam Aadmi clinics to the people of Punjab at an event in Ludhiana. With this, a total of 580 such clinics have become operational in the state to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people, the head of AAP said.

Speaking after Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly hang him if a corruption paisa is found against him.

In just over a year since the AAP took power in Punjab, the Bureau of Vigilance launched an investigation against Congress at least 15 former lawmakers and one sitting MP. The 16 include former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy CM OP Soni and seven former ministers. Of the 16, a former provincial deputy and three former ministers were arrested. Of the four arrested, three were later granted bail.

Mann said the Punjab treasury is witnessing an increase in revenue every day as the AAP government battles corruption. He said that, like previous governments, “we never say ki khazaana khaali hai (the state coffers are empty). “If it’s khaali (empty), then call it a peepa (empty iron box), not khazaana,” Mann said, targeting previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments.

“It’s not shakti pradarshan, it’s guaranteed pradarshan,” Mann said, as the AAP government opened 580 Aam Aadmi clinics in a year.

Targeting former congressional industry minister Sunder Sham Arora (who was arrested in alleged bribery and bribery cases), Mann said that during the searches furniture worth several thousand euros had been recovered from his house and that he also owned shopping malls and wedding palaces. “We caught a former minister…one thing that surprised us the most was the recovery of a banknote counting machine from his house…do we have such machines at home?” Mann said.

He added that the days when Punjab was reeling from a severe power shortage in the summer were over. “We have made operational our coal mine in Jharkand, which had been closed since 2015. It was deliberately kept closed so that coal would be bought from outside and corruption could take place. Today we have a coal reserve for 37 days,” Mann said.

Mann said opponents target the AAP for giving people free energy, free treatment and free education.

“We say when leaders get free power, when the treasury takes care of all their medical expenses, why can’t it be done for ordinary people too,” he said.

Picking up on former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Mann said the BJP leader said Bhagwant Mann lacked experience. “I want to tell Amarinder Singh that people were fed up with experienced leaders like you. When he became CM, he remained inaccessible to people and what people later did was confine him to his palace and oust him (from power),” Mann said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal claimed central investigative agencies were trying to prove by ‘any means’ that he was a thief, and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly hang me the day they find out. even one paisa of corruption against him.

“They (BJP) have only one motive, to prove that Kejriwal is a thief. The CBI interrogated me for nine hours, but found nothing. Pradhan Mantri ji…jis din Kejriwal ke khilaaf ek naye paise ka bhrashtachaar mil jaaye, chauraahe pe khada karke faansi de dena, by ye roz ki nautanki band karo (Prime minister ji, on the day you find a single paisa of corruption against me, hang publicly but stop this daily drama),” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on April 16 under Delhi’s now scrapped excise policy under which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had called Kejriwal as a witness.

The Delhi CM claimed that all opposition parties were conspiring against the AAP. “Who gave this mohalla clinic model? Satyendra Jain gave it away. Our first mohalla clinic was opened in the slums of Pitampura and it had earned praise from (then) UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon. Jain also gave the model free power, but he was thrown in jail. His house was searched three times but not a penny was found. (Manish) Sisodia was imprisoned not for corruption, but because they fear his works. It is no coincidence that our education and health ministers have been imprisoned,” Kejriwal said.

He said the BJP had nothing to do with the country or stopping corruption. “If they really liked the country, they should have replicated mohalla clinics in every state. All they care about is their reign,” he said.

Kejriwal also praised his party’s government in Punjab, especially CM Mann, for their handling of the Amritpal Singh issue and the radical preacher’s recent arrest.

“The whole episode was handled with maturity and without a single bullet being fired or a single drop of blood being shed. I also want to commend the Punjab Police for that,” he said. declared.

Kejriwal said never before in the history of Punjab has the law and order situation been so good.

“Chaaron taraf aman shannti hai (peace reigns in the state now), he said, adding. fail to manage Manipur. And when Manipur burns, they hold election rallies in Karnataka,” Kejriwal said, while targeting the BJP.

Without taking names, Kejriwal said that “their own leader was raided in Bengaluru and the money of Rs 8 crore was seized. He wanders openly, he has not been imprisoned. So much money is found from their leaders… but nothing happens”.

He said that before last year’s assembly elections in Punjab, he and Mann promised people that they would have the best health facilities and now the promise was being kept. For 75 years Punjab has been plundered by other parties, so many scams, mafias.. it takes time to fix such things. It took us five years to set up 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi, but in Punjab, 580 were made operational within a year,” Kejriwal said.

Further praising Mann for bringing an investment of Rs 40,000 crore to Punjab in a year, he said: “It is not a farzi (fake) investment like the one done by previous governments where protocols of agreement were signed but nothing was on the ground.”

He said that after coming to power, they eliminated various types of mafia like “bus mafia, sand mafia”. “We have tackled corruption strongly.” “Our opponents used to ask us where the money would come from (for various projects). The money was there, but if anything was missing, it was honesty and good intentions. Now an honest government has come to power,” he said.

Government revenue is increasing as leaks have been plugged, he added.