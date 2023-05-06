Queen Elizabeth encouraged Johnson-Varadkar summit to break Brexit deadlock, new book says The Irish Times

The late Queen Elizabeth II has stepped in to suggest a meeting between Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar that led to Northern Ireland protocol, according to a new book.

Anthony Seldons Johnson at 10: The Inside Story recounts how Mr Johnson and Mr Varadkar hit it off in September 2019 as the EU and UK were at odds over Brexit.

Mr Varadkar had not warmed to the cold awkwardness of Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

By contrast, the relationship between Mr Johnson and Mr Varadkar, Seldon suggests, became the strongest in the EU and outweighed that which the British Prime Minister had with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron .

The two had torn Johnson to shreds over his perceived bad faith over EU negotiations, according to the book.

Northern Ireland proved to be the stumbling block in the Brexit negotiations and Mr Johnson assumed that if he could find a deal acceptable to Ireland, it would also be acceptable to the EU.

Mr Seldon writes: The idea of ​​approaching the EU via Varadkar had been reinforced during Johnson’s visit to Balmoral in early September [Castle]: After a private walk with the Queen, he suggested to officials that she had delicately planted, without saying so explicitly, the idea of ​​talking to Varadkar to break the impasse.

Johnson and Varadkar had a critical phone call in early October when the prime minister spoke of his desire to perform a backstopectomy to avoid a hard border. The Taoiseach was willing to hear what Johnson had to offer and agreed to a summit on October 10.

The famous meeting which led to the Northern Ireland Protocol took place at Thornton Manor in the Wirral outside Liverpool on this date. It has been described by UK officials as the type of hotel Premier League footballers use for their weddings, but was deliberately chosen to encourage a break with the entrenched mindsets and positions that had stymied negotiations.

Mr Johnson and Mr Varadkar met alone for 90 minutes. Then Mr. Johnson proclaimed: We accepted.

One official is quoted in the book as saying: There is an open question about his contribution to the substance of Brexit, but with Varadkar he personally played a dynamic role in securing a deal. There is strong evidence that the Prime Minister played an important role in getting us there.

The two leaders made the fateful decision at that meeting to put a border in the Irish Sea rather than the island of Ireland, a move which was in direct contradiction to Mr Johnson’s infamous pledge to the DUP in 2018 that he would never allow such a thing. happen.

Mr Seldon suggests Mr Johnson agreed to the protocol so he could call an election and claim he got Brexit done, but as a former No 10 aide put it: He always thought the deal with Northern Ireland would never hold. That’s typical of him, because hell agree to something today even if it means a bigger problem tomorrow. He always wanted to tear up the protocol.

The then British Prime Ministers claimed in August 2020 that there would be a trade boundary in the Irish Sea above my dead body was, according to Mr Seldon, not born of ignorance as to the deal he had signed, but with a brazen disregard for honesty. Johnson put his political survival ahead of the integrity of the UK, something his predecessor refused to do.