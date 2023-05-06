Elections in Turkey: the battle for five million first-time voters

More than five million new voters are expected to vote for the first time in Turkey’s May 14 elections.

Their turnout in the elections and the scale of their turnout are expected to be a big factor in potentially tipping the outcome of the vote into a close race between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main secular opposition party, the CHP, or Republican People’s Party.

According to Ozer Sencar, director of MetroPoll, a Turkish polling organisation, 78% of voters in the 18-24 age group expressed their intention to vote, a rate lower than that of the general population, above 80%.

In our April poll results, half of young voters favor Kilicdaroglu, Sencar told Middle East Eye.

Kilicdaroglu is by far the preferred candidate of voters in the 18-24 age group. Erdogan can get around 30% of the votes in this age group.

A few days before the date of the elections, Sencar said young people in Turkey, regardless of their socio-economic status and political beliefs, had the same worries about their future, especially given the prevailing uncertainty. .

The main reasons for this uncertainty are the current state of the Turkish economy and the quality of education in the country.

“We need a more livable Türkiye”

Zeybek, a 21-year-old Marmara University student studying industrial product design, reflected a common sentiment among her peers and the political polarization that has swept Turkey in recent years.

I don’t want politics and the state to be on the agenda of my daily life, I don’t want to be so affected by politics, she said.

Zeybek, who was 16 when the elections were held in 2018, is adamant that his preferred candidate is Kilicdaroglu.

Her friend, Kaan Eroglu, 21, a mathematics student at Bogazici University, called the elections a crucial turning point for the country. He also plans to leave Turkey.

We need some changes for a more livable Türkiye. As Turkish people, we were too divided and we need to come together again, Eroglu said, adding that Kilicdaroglu is the man to achieve this unity.”

In recent years, there has been a growing perception among young people that meritocracy is no longer enough to climb the ladder in public institutions.

Kaan Eroglu, 21, undergraduate student at Bogazici University in Mathematics (MEE)

What is important to me in these elections is an end to the injustice and rudeness that we have suffered for a while, Zeybek said.

I think the problem for young voters like me is getting what they work for and not being treated unfairly. When we strive for something, we want to get it. It drives us crazy to see that people who don’t deserve it, people who don’t succeed, are better placed than us.

“Nationalist Sentiments”

Turkey’s economic crisis, the quality of education and job prospects are concerns widely shared by young people of all political persuasions.

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have sought to appeal to the youth vote in recent years.

The country’s biggest tech event, Teknofest, organized by the government and Selcuk Bayraktar, the man behind Turkey’s drone program and Erdogan’s son-in-law, has sought to attract young talent from across the country.

‘Kilicdaroglu is also infamously known as a loser. He has been the leader of the opposition for over a decade and nothing has changed in Turkey’ -Furkan, 21, student

It has also become an opportunity for the government to show that it can still generate ideas and events aimed at inspiring young people in the fields of cutting-edge technologies.

It is obvious that Erdogan is trying to appeal to the nationalist sentiments of the new generation with his defense industry-focused campaign, Sencar said, adding that technological developments such as the defense industry also show an effort to increase young voters’ positive expectations for the future with Erdogan.

In turn, 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu sought to appeal to young people’s sense of freedom.

During the election campaign, the opposition presidential candidate makes heart emojis with his hands and tells young people that they can criticize him as much as they want without fear.

Kilicdaroglu, on the other hand, is grabbing the attention of young people with its promise of change, freedom and catching up with global standards, Sencar said.

Basak, 20, a medical student at Biruni University in Istanbul and a first-time voter, is fully aware of the difficulties the country is going through.

Expressing a mix of excitement and confusion over the election, she is sure her vote goes to Erdogan.

I think at this time of economic turbulence, the most important thing would be to improve living conditions and improve job opportunities, she said.

For Basak, Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) remain the best option to improve the state of the economy despite their mistakes in power.

My commitment is not emotional. I approach the question from a more practical side. And I don’t see how the other six-party coalition can keep its promises. They are more superficial in what they try to do, she added.

‘Losing’

However, not all support for Kilicdaroglu is enthusiastic and effusive.

I don’t think opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu is what people actually like, says Furkan, 21, who is studying industrial engineering at Kultur Universitesi.

Furkan will vote for Kilicdaroglu but said the opposition leader lacks the charisma that has made Erdogan such a formidable political titan in Turkish politics.

Kilicdaroglu is also infamously known as a loser. He has been the opposition leader for more than a decade and nothing has changed in Turkey, Furkan said.

People say one of the main reasons Erdogan has been in power for so long and still has a chance to win the next election is the weak opposition led by Kilicdaroglu.

Furkan then bursts out laughing, What do I know, I’m just a 21 year old idiot.