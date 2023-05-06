Eight fake Trump voters agreed to immunity deals, lawyer says





Trump and his entourage orchestrated a plan for GOP voters in seven states he lost to sign documents claiming to be legitimate presidential voters. These fake voters have become part of a last desperate attempt by Trump to nullify the January 6, 2021 election. Citing the certificates signed by the fake voters, Trump and a group of fringe lawyers claimed there was a conflict that only Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence could resolve on January 6.

Ultimately, Pence refused to support the effort, saying it was illegal and unconstitutional, and dismissing a pressure campaign to treat fake GOP voters as legitimate.

Dozens of bogus voters have been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee as well as Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is mounting a similar criminal investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the election.

Not all fake voters across the country were equally involved in Trump’s effort, and dozens claimed they were unaware their signatures would be used in Trump’s effort on January 6. Instead, they said they were told they were signing contingent certificates that would only be used if the courts overturned Trump’s defeat. They argued that similar tactics were used in 1960, when Democrats signed quota certificates during a recount in Hawaii. (The recount eventually reversed the state results and the contingent voters were counted.)

But some of the fake voters were also state party chairmen and key Trump allies who played a bigger role in Trump’s bid to stay in power. Willis, who has previously indicated that she views all fake voters as targets of her investigation, raised concerns that Debrows’ portrayal of 10 of the fake voters could present a conflict if any of them they testify against each other. Last month, Willis claimed that recent interviews with the fake voters revealed incriminating evidence about one of them.

Debrow, in Friday’s filing, strongly rejected that claim and maintained that none of his clients believed they had done anything wrong. She urges the judge presiding over the case, Robert McBurney, to reject Willis’ attempt to disqualify her from the case.

Debrow accused the Willis team of misleading the judge about the status of immunity talks between voters and the prosecutors’ office and she said the assistant prosecutor conducting the talks threatened to charge one of the voters after a tense exchange. Debrow said she recorded aspects of the exchange without the knowledge of prosecutors.

McBurney previously rejected an offer by Willis to disqualify Debrow from representing many of the contingent voters, but demanded that one of them, David Shafer, the Georgia GOP chairman, split from the larger group. Shafer appeared to be more exposed to potential criminal charges than others, McBurney said at the time.

