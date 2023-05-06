Jokowi urges people to complain about damaged roads via social media





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has opened a public complaint to report the condition of damaged roads in his area via his official Instagram account @jokowi. In an upload to his Instagram account on Friday afternoon (05/05/2023), Jokowi took his message to the public after inspecting damaged roads in Lampung province. In his post, Jokowi said that if the roads in the area were still badly damaged and had not been repaired for a long time, the public could complain about it through Jokowi’s social media account. “If the road in your area is still badly damaged and hasn’t been repaired for a long time, let me know via the comments column and direct message a video to this Instagram account,” Jokowi said in his upload. quoted on Saturday (05/06/2023). Jokowi stressed that infrastructure development is important to support the flow of mobility of goods and people. Good mobility, he said, would help reduce logistics costs and the price of goods. “The development of road infrastructure is important to support the flow of movement of goods and people. Smooth mobility will help reduce logistics costs and market prices of goods,” he said. The upload was also accompanied by a video of President Jokowi and Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan who were in a car as they drove through a damaged road in Lampung province last Friday. “This morning, I inspected Lampung province roads, provincial and district roads,” Jokowi said in the video. Meanwhile, Zulhas, who was seated next to Jokowi, also hinted at the condition of the damaged road he was driving. “It’s an amazing way. If a pregnant person can give birth right away, sir,” Zulkifli told Jokowi. Earlier, Jokowi said that the central government would disburse a budget of about IDR 800 billion specifically to repair damaged roads in Lampung province. According to Jokowi, there will be 15 roads that will be repaired by the Pempus. “This year, the central government specifically for Lampung will disburse a budget of around Rs 800 billion for 15 sections of road including this one,” Jokowi said after reviewing the condition of damaged roads in Lampung on Friday ( 05/05/2023). The process of repairing this damaged road will begin in June. Previously, the government would first conduct an auction for the construction of the road repair project. Jokowi also admitted that he instructed the governor of Lampung to conduct an auction. Jokowi pointed out that repairing damaged roads is not only the responsibility of the central government. But it is also the responsibility of the provincial government as well as cities and districts. For this reason, he requested that all road repairs not be carried out by the central government. However, as the condition of the damaged road in Lampung had been neglected for years, Jokowi decided that the central government would pay for the road repairs. “But that’s because it’s been a long time, yes, it will be taken over by the central government,” said Jokowi, who was greeted with cheers and applause from the surrounding community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/ru82pz383/jokowi-persilakan-masyarakat-adukan-jalan-rusak-lewat-medsosnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos