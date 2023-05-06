Justice Department working with Trump source on Mar-a-Lago probe: report





Federal prosecutors are working confidentially with a person who worked for former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in their investigation into his handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

The move is part of prosecutors’ strengthening efforts to determine whether Trump ordered boxes containing classified documents removed from the club’s storage room while the government attempts to recover them, the sources said. Through new subpoenas and grand jury testimony, the Justice Department is also working to clarify how the documents were stored, who had access to them, how Mar’s security camera system works. -a-Lago and what Trump told his attorneys and aides about the location. and content of materials, they added.

Although the identity of the insider has not been released and the extent to which the witness assisted prosecutors is unclear, the witness reportedly provided investigators with an image of the storage room in question, signifying this which could be an important point in the investigation of the special counsel Jack Smith. of the former president.

Prosecutors are also trying to clarify their knowledge of the movement of the boxes following their treatment of Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, a potential key witness whose lawyers cut off contact with the government after prosecutors told them Nauta was the subject. of an investigation and could potentially be charged with a crime. Prosecutors felt that Nauta failed to fully and accurately explain his role in the movement of the materials.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Times that prosecutors subpoenaed at least four other Mar-a-Lago employees — two say almost all of the employees — as well as another person who had insight into Trump’s thinking. on his first return of documents. at the National Archives.

Prosecutors have also repeatedly subpoenaed the Trump Organization for additional surveillance footage of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence and his private club, they added. In an effort to figure out why some of the storage room camera footage appears to be missing, prosecutors subpoenaed the company that handles the Trump Organization’s security footage and questioned a number of witnesses about the shortcomings.

Added to the prosecution’s subpoenas were recent subpoenas for longtime security chief turned Trump Organization chief operating officer Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son, the chief security officer of the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization’s Matthew Calamari Jr., sources said, adding that the two would familiarize themselves with how security cameras work.

The Calamaris appeared before the grand jury on Thursday as jurors tried to gather evidence for the case.

The special counsel’s office also appears to be looking into parts of Trump’s family business, The Times reports citing people with knowledge of the actions, as prosecutors have subpoenaed the Trump Organization itself for a search. array of internal documents, including records of Trump’s dealings with LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed professional golf firm that allegedly hosts tournaments at some of its resorts.

A Trump spokesperson said the case was “a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt,” adding that it was “concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from sending him Home. White”. They then accused the special counsel’s office of harassing “anyone who has worked for President Trump” and targeting Trump’s business.

