Islamabad Police Summons Imran Khan Over Judicial Complex, IHC Troubles Case





Updated: May 06, 2023 8:52 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): Islamabad Police summoned Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan to the city’s police headquarters on May 10-11 to record his statement on four cases of terrorism regarding disturbances outside the federal judicial complex. (FJC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC), Dawn reported. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The notices warn of appropriate legal action to be taken in the event that Imran does not show up. Following Imran Khan’s appearance at the Federal Court Complex on February 28, two terrorism cases were filed at Ramna Police Station in Islamabad, one stating that Imran led a mob to the FJC and the other alleging the same regarding the IHC. Separately, following the appearance of the PTI leader at the FJC on March 18, when police and PTI workers clashed, Imran was arrested in two other terrorism cases by police from the Counterterrorism Department. terrorism. Subsequently, on March 23, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to carry out a “prompt” investigation into the terrorism cases registered against the head of the PTI and other “disbelievers” regarding the above incidents. above.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the JIT had been instructed to complete the investigation of all cases and submit an indictment to the courts within 14 days. He had further stated that the Additional Inspector General of Special Branch (Punjab) Zulfiqar Hameed was to head the JAT. Islamabad Police Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) and a civil servant, not below grade 18, each from Inter-Service Intelligence, Military Intelligence and Bureau of Intelligence were members, he noted. On April 20, the Lahore High Court observed that the investigation could not be suspended, however, the JIT proceedings would be subject to the decision on the PTI motions challenging the JIT, on which a verdict has been reached. Was booked Friday. During the hearing, the Punjab Additional General Counsel Ghulam Sarwar Nehang had said that the JIT formed by the government in at least ten cases against the PTI leadership and the workers could not be stopped from doing its job. The former prime minister was also summoned by the IHC before his 10-day bail in seven cases, granted on May 4, expires. (ANI)

