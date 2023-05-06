Politics
World leaders congratulate King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation
Paris:
Leaders of the United States and Europe on Saturday extended congratulations to Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation, while China called for “cooperation” and “peace”.
– US hails ‘enduring friendship’ –
US President Joe Biden, whose country was represented at the lavish ceremony in London by First Lady Jill Biden, paid tribute to “the enduring friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom”.
He tweeted that the relations between the countries were “a source of strength for our two peoples” and that he was “proud” that his wife could be there for the “historic occasion”.
In an interview broadcast on Friday, he said he would meet Charles, 74, in July to discuss environmental issues in particular.
– China calls for “cooperation and peace” –
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the UK to work for “a stable and mutually beneficial relationship” with his country after recent strains in their relationship.
“China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should adopt a long-term strategic vision to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation.” , did he declare.
– EU sees ‘symbol of stability’ –
The European Union’s chief executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called the coronation “a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy”.
“A symbol of stability and continuity,” von der Leyen tweeted, alongside a photo of her at the pageant-filled ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
EU Council President Charles Michel said members of the 27-nation bloc, which the UK voted to leave in 2016, ‘appreciate the King’s vast experience in promoting understanding and respect’ and “his tireless efforts to promote the sustainability of our planet”.
– Germany praises climate ‘ally’ –
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is visiting Kenya, also hailed the newly crowned monarch’s interest in tackling climate change.
“(It) is very important that he is someone who is committed to close cooperation between Britain and the European Union, and also has his own personal agenda to advance climate protection,” Scholz said.
“It will also help us.”
– ‘Friends of France’ –
French President Emmanuel Macron, who also attended the London ceremony, sent his “congratulations” to Charles and Camilla, calling them “friends of France”.
“Proud to be with you on this historic day,” he tweeted.
– “Best wishes” from Rome –
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country was represented at the coronation by President Sergio Mattarella, sent her “best wishes to King Charles III, Queen Camilla and all the British people”.
In a social media post, she noted the symbolism of Italian craftsmanship involved in Westminster Abbey’s rare mosaic floor.
She said the former “Cosmati pavement” on which the coronation chair was placed had been “beautifully created” and “there to amaze the world and serve as a reminder of the historic and fruitful cooperation between Italy and the UK, of which we are certain…reinforce with King Charles III”.
– Friend of Greece –
The Greek Foreign Ministry, where Charles’ father Prince Philip was born in 1921 on the island of Corfu, tweeted in English to “warmly congratulate HM King Charles III, a proven friend of Greece, on the occasion of his coronation”.
She wished him “success in his duties” and “look forward to continuing excellent cooperation and further deepening the historic bilateral relationship”.
