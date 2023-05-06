Jokowi slammed for taking over damaged road repairs, observer: there will be a lot of new problems





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A public policy observer from the University of Trisakti, Trubus Rahadiansyah, assessed the policies of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi support road repairs in inappropriate areas. He said the move could lead to a misperception that damaged roads is the business of the central government alone. In fact, routes are divided into several types, each type has its own organizer and leader. Starting from national roads which are under the responsibility of the Ministry of PUPR, provincial roads which are under the responsibility of the provincial government, town or regency roads which are under the responsibility of the district or city government, to the village roads which are under the responsibility of the village government. “Everyone already has a budget depending on the general trust fund and the trust fund. For the villages, there is also a village fund,” Trubus said when contacted. Tempo Saturday, May 6, 2023. If suddenly Jokowi takes matters relating to the repair of regional roads to the center, then the whole mechanism of sharing authority risks collapsing. Trubus felt that Jokowi’s politics could cause many problems. Among other things, this will reveal the possibility for local governments to no longer make budgets for the improvement of road infrastructure. “Roads are the business of central government, regional amenities,” he said. Trubus also pointed to the tendency of local governments to spend more on bureaucracy, such as staff costs, rather than infrastructure. Therefore, he fears that Jokowi’s policy will perpetuate this culture. Road infrastructure issues that should be a priority, Trubus continued, might not even be on the budget. “Pak Jokowi will leave legacy not good, although in the short term it is good because damaged roads are dealt with and completed. But it will be bad in the long run,” Trubus said. Advertisement As is known, President Jokowi inspected the damaged roads in Lampung on Friday, May 5, 2023. During the working visit, Jokowi openly said that the central government can directly handle the repairs of the damaged roads which many residents rely on. are complained. “As soon as it starts, the provinces don’t have the capacity, the regencies don’t have the capacity, so it will be taken care of by the Ministry of Public Works, especially those with badly damaged roads,” he said. said Jokowi after visiting a traditional market in Natar District, South Lampung, Lampung. In fact, Jokowi said that this year the central government specifically provided Rp 800 billion in funds to repair damaged roads in Lampung. According to Jokowi, the central government is currently taking data on district, city and provincial roads which have been badly damaged as the budget in these areas is not much geared towards infrastructure. In fact, said Jokowi, repairing damaged roads is very important. RIRI RAHAYU | FAJAR PEBRIANTO Read also : Review of damaged roads in Lampung, Jokowi: if unable to repair, center takes over Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

