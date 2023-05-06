Politics
Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report
Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report:The 51st game of TATA IPL 2023 will be held on May 7th between Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (KJV) at Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya will face his brother, Krunal Pandya in this match.
GT beat RR in the last match by eight wickets with complete dominance over RR. GT’s bowlers and batsmen showed their class in the final match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In IPL 2023, GT have played ten matches, in which they have won seven and lost three matches, currently with fourteen points, GT is in first place in the points table. GT won the previous meeting against LSG by seven points.
LSG’s last match was abandoned due to rain. They have played ten games in which they have won five and lost four without a result and are currently in 2nd place in the points table with ten points. LSG’s top-notch batsman struggled in the last game against CSK Spinners.
GT have almost confirmed their place for the playoffs, where LSG have a high chance of qualifying for the playoffs this season, both teams have many star players. GT are more likely to win this match, but LSG are one of the top performers this season, so it will be a tough competition.
GT vs LSG match details:
Tournament: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023
Place: Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date and hour : May 7, 3:30 p.m. (EAST)
Live stream details: Jio Cinema, Star Sport Network
Details of Narendra Modi Stadium:
Narendra Modi Stadium is the world’s largest cricket stadium in India, with a capacity of around 1,32,000 spectators. Narendra Modi Stadium is famous for its fast bowling alley, which helps point guards get initial movement and bounce from the box. Dry Pitch provides a fair contest between bat and ball.
Narendra Modi Stadium is one of the most important places in India to host international matches including Tests, ODIs and T20Is. It is chosen as the home ground of the Gujarat Titans franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian team played memorable cricket matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, including Legend Kapil Dev’s record of winning nine wickets in a single leg of a Test match against West Indies in 1983. The Indian team played the quarter-final match. 2011 ICC World Cup against Australia.
Narendra Modi Stadium is chosen to host IPL 2023 Final and eliminator. LSG are going to play their 2nd IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium and they lost the last encounter against GT but expect to win this match to get two important points to reserve their place in the Playoffs.
GT lost the last game at home to DC by 5 points, but recorded the record for the second most wins (3) at this stadium. Narendra Modi Stadium will host the 6th game of IPL this season.
Report from the field of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its friendly bowling surfaces, but in recent games the rebound and pace help batsmen land big shots. Narendra Modi’s boundary is quite decent which favors batsmen to score runs but it will be quite difficult to hit the boundary in certain areas of the pitch.
Faster bowlers get extra pace and bounce off the court surface, which can prevent hitters from scoring runs. The pitch is also good for hitters who can potentially accommodate high-scoring games. Batters must spend time on the pitch to adopt the condition.
Narendra Modi Stadium Upcoming matches:
|Correspondence between
|Date
|Time
|GT vs LSG
|May 7, 2023
|3:30 p.m. (EAST)
|GT vs. SRH
|May 15, 2023
|7:30 p.m. (EAST)
Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Records:
Matches played: 23
Hit 1st won: ten
Flying 2nd won: 13
The highest score: 207 by Kolkata Knight Riders
Lowest rating: 102 by Royals of Rajasthan
Average score: 164.95
Weather forecast for Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad:
The weather at Narendra Modi Stadium is hot and dry, with the temperature around 39 degrees during the day, and at night the temperature will drop to 28 degrees. The game is going to be played in the day, so players should stay hydrated during the game.
The humidity will be around 39% and the wind speed will be around 10 km/h. The air quality index(AQI) from Ahmedabad is about 76 years old. There is no chance of rain during the game in Ahmedabad.
|
